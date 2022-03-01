Worldwide Sports Optic Industry to 2027 - Featuring Burris Company, Carl Zeiss and Celestron Among Others

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Optic Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports optic market reached a value of US$ 2.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.6 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 3.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Sports optics refer to the devices used for magnifying distant objects for improved clarity and enhanced performance. Binoculars, rangefinders, rifle scopes and telescopes are some of the commonly available sports optics that are manufactured using plastic, glass and metallic frames. They are widely used in numerous sports, such as hunting, horse racing, golf, rifle shooting and water and snow sports, to assess the range of the target, improve the viewing experience, collect information and aim accurately. These devices can operate in the visible, ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) range and offer enhanced clarity, portability, sharpness, magnification and dim and night vision functionalities.



Sports Optic Market Trends:

The increasing preference for recreational and sports activities among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Sports optics are widely used in sporting events, such as rifle, target, archery and handgun shooting to ensure precise aiming and accurate shooting over long distances. Additionally, the widespread utilization of telescopic sports optics for water and snow sports to prevent corneal scratches, eye infections, exposure to chemicals and saltwater and improve underwater visibility is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of three-dimensional (3D) view optics that provide high-resolution images of distant objects, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of sports optics that assists in measuring the distance, intensifying and illuminating the target in dim and no-light conditions is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the implementation of various government initiatives to promote sports training among the masses, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global sports optic market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, distribution channel and application.



Breakup by Type:

Telescopes

Binoculars

Rifle Scopes

Rangefinders

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Application:

Shooting Sports

Golf

Water Sports

Wheel Sports

Snow Sports

Horse Racing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Technologies Network Corp, Burris Company Inc., Bushnell Inc. (Vista Outdoor Inc.), Carl Zeiss AG, Celestron LLC (Synta Technology Corporation of Taiwan), Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG, Leica Camera Aktiengesellschaft, Leupold & Stevens Inc., Meopta - optika s.r.o, Nikon Corporation, Primary Arms L.L.C., Teledyne Flir LLC (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated) and Trijicon Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global sports optic market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global sports optic market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global sports optic market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mn5kg7

