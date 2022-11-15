Worldwide Staple Acrylic Fibre Market is Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 4,230.9 Mn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Demand for Fashionable Garments & Apparel to Boost Staple Acrylic Fibre Sales: Market are expected to rise at 3.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Staple Acrylic Fibre Market in China is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2022-2032)

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Staple Acrylic Fiber Market is expected to grow from US$ 2,964.4 Mn in 2022 to US$ 4,230.9 Mn by 2032. FMI predicts the overall staple acrylic sales to rise at 3.6% CAGR owing to consistent demand from the textile industry, which is a major consumer of acrylic fibers and consumes more than 50% of the total staple acrylic fibre production.

Although acrylic fabric is among the least breathable types of textiles, it is preferred for applications requiring heat retention. For instance, tracksuits, hoodies, and athletic pants are frequently constructed of acrylic fabric.

The market has been predominantly influenced by certain macro-economic and industrial factors including demographic dividend, textile industry growth, economic growth, per capita disposable income, etc.

In its natural condition, acrylic is very similar to wool; but, depending on the spinning mechanism employed, it can be made to resemble other fabrics, such as cotton. Acrylic feels like wool and is warm, soft, and lightweight. It has great colorfastness and stains quite successfully.

Staple acrylic has become a popular material for upholstery, carpeting, rugs, and other conventional wool dominated homeware product categories. Demand for staple acrylic fibers from the sectors like textiles, furniture, and automotive is anticipated to increase due to the various qualities that staple acrylic fibre offers.

China is the world's largest producer of acrylic fabric, as well as the largest market for acrylic garments. The country exports a large portion of its textile and clothing production to several regions of the world.

Key Takeaways:

The global staple acrylic fibre market is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% during the period between 2022 and 2032.

during the period between 2022 and 2032. By blend, acrylic-wool segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By end use, textile & apparel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the projected period.

during the projected period. China's staple acrylic fibre market is expected to reach about US$ 1,106.0 Mn by end of 2032.

staple acrylic fibre market is expected to reach about by end of 2032. The staple acrylic fibre market in India is expected to reach US$ 315.8 Mn by end of 2032.

Competitive Landscape

According to FMI analysis, Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS, Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd (TAF), Jilin Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd., Taekwang Industry Co. Ltd., Indian Acrylics Ltd., CHEMTEX GLOBAL CORPORATION, Vardhman Acrylics Ltd, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd., Japan Exlan Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation and others are identified as the key manufacturers in the Staple Acrylic Fibre market.

Key market participants are investing a fair share of their revenue in R&D and are concentrating on the adoption of new & modified manufacturing techniques to get high-quality products.

For instance:

In August 2020 , Aksa Akrilik, an acrylic Fibre producer, added another line to its innovative efforts named Everfresh. Developed after extensive research, Everfresh offers a solution to consumers' hygiene expectancies with its enduring antimicrobial properties and is environment-friendly, and also contains no harmful chemicals.

More Insights into the Staple Acrylic Fibre Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Staple Acrylic Fibre market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on dyeing method, blend, end use and region.

