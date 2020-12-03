Worldwide Starch Derivatives Industry to 2025 - Featuring Cargill, Ingredion and Tate & Lyle Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Starch Derivatives Market by Type (Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysates, Cyclodextrin), Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, and Feed), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The starch derivatives market is estimated to be valued at USD 50.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 61.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9 %, in terms of value.



The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing consumption of processed food and convenience food. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Asian countries, especially China, have emerged as leading destinations, as major companies are investing in these countries. One of the major restraints in the growth of the starch derivatives market is the rising costs of raw materials and high research and development costs involved in extraction of starch.



By application, the food & beverages segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the food & beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This segment is rapidly growing, mainly due to the increasing demand for convenience food, in which starch derivatives are considered as food additives. In food applications, the starch derivatives are used for their functional applications, as fat replacers, texture improvers, nutritional products, high shear ability, and temperature stability.



By form, the liquid form is estimated to account for the largest share.



The liquid form of starch derivatives is dominating the market. The liquid form of the starch derivatives is quite popular among the manufacturers. Glucose syrup is available in liquid form and is used by many industrial manufacturers because of pf the functional properties associated with it. It is used in numerous food & beverage applications such as candy, beer, fondant, and certain canned and premade baked goods.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to increase in demand for convenience & processed food, along with the growing industrial base, leading to increased demand for starch derivatives in the region. In addition, the growing industrial applications, starch processing technologies, and ready availability of starch derivatives drive the market in Asia Pacific countries.



The starch derivatives market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (Middle East and Africa).

