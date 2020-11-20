Worldwide Streaming Analytics Industry to 2027 - Growing Industrial Automation is Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Streaming Analytics Market by Component, Deployment Model, by Organization Size, Application, Industry Vertical,: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global streaming analytics market size was valued at $7,740.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $52,190.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2020 to 2027.



Streaming analytics complements traditional analytics by providing real-time insight into the decision-making toolbox. It is also known as event stream processing, which automatically processes & analyzes large scale real-time information and in-motion data called, event streams. The streams encompass events that occur as the result of an action or set of actions, such as equipment failure, financial transaction, or some other actions. Streaming analytics is generating significant business value in preventative maintenance, retail, smart transportation, smart energy, industrial automation, and healthcare.



Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment dominated streaming analytics market in 2019, owing to high spending on data analytics tools along with massive data generation among these enterprises. However, the small and medium sized enterprises are expected to witness the highest growth rate in the upcoming years due to several factors such as the growing awareness about the benefits of streaming analytics software, growing focus to improve customer experience, and availability of cost efficient software in streaming analytics market.



On the basis of industry vertical, the IT and Telecom sector dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during streaming analytics market forecast period. The dominance of this industry is mainly due to the growing need to analyze large amounts of operational data such as application usage statistics, customers' location, and other performance data to improve service delivery and personalization. However, media & entertainment industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the upcoming years owing to sudden extensive growth in OTT applications due to the COVID-19 pandemic on smartphone. The adoption of streaming analytics solution is expected to increase in the upcoming years to gain powerful insights on designing enhanced marketing campaigns for customer retention.



The global streaming analytics market share was dominated by the North America region in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance of the region is due to the presence of several leading streaming analytics software vendors such as Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and others. These players are concentrating on the development as well as commercial deployment of streaming analytics software for industrial and consumer applications. Also, there has been a rise in demand among enterprises to automate decision-making process based on real-time data analysis. Furthermore, number of factors such as technology enhancements, stable economy, optimized infrastructure costs, and others are expected to positively impact market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the upcoming years owing to the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data in business applications, which is generating the need for real-time insights.



The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and streaming analytics market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis of streaming analytics industry to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on streaming analytics market trends.



COVID-19 conditions in the global market have changed drastically and every single country is facing economic crunch owing to slowing down of the businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the globe and analytics companies are trying to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and making sure the data is secure across networks. Though streaming analytics vendors are also facing challenges associated with the inflexibility of data infrastructure, the negative impact on the market is expected to minimize due to several factors such as the growing need for tracking real-time information of coronavirus spread, a major shift towards digital transformation, the rise in investments in data analytics, and growing adoption of cloud-based streaming analytics software is driving the growth of the market.



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Software AG

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Amazon Web Services

SQLstream, Inc.

Impetus Technologies, Inc.

