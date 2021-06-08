Worldwide Submarines Industry to 2030 Featuring General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Submarines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global submarines (including nuclear submarines) market is expected to grow from $23.35 billion in 2020 to $23.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $29.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



Major players in the submarines market are General Dynamics; Huntington Ingalls Industries; Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited; ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS); Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.; Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.; FINCANTIERI S.p.A; Lockheed Martin Corporation; BAE Systems; and Saab AB.



The submarines market consists of sales of submarines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture submarines. The nuclear submarines are also included in the market.



The integration of 3D printing or additive manufacturing in the submarines is a key trend gaining popularity in the submarines market. Major companies operating in the submarines sector are using 3D printing to build optimized submersible components and to improve performance by reducing essential properties such as weight. For instance, in February 2020, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, a Germany based company that provides naval vessels, surface ships, and submarines has announced the plans to expand the use of 3D printing for the production of submarine components. Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems has announced that the hydraulic block has been revamped by additive manufacturing for a submarine that has traditionally weighed 14 kg and now weighs only 2.1 kg.



The submarines (including nuclear submarines) market is segmented by type into nuclear powered submarine; diesel electric submarine; ballistic missile submarine, by platform into commercial; military and by application into surveillance; combat; marine environmental monitoring; others.



In March 2020, Huntington Ingalls Industries, an America based military shipbuilding company acquired Hydroid Inc., for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to enhance Huntington Ingalls Industries capabilities in technical solutions unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) business, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) or marine robots. Hydroid Inc., an America based company that manufactures underwater vehicles (UUVs).



The rising investment for submarines is expected to propel the growth of the submarines market in the coming years. A submarine is a type of vessel that can move both above and below sea level. Governments across the world are investing in submarines to improve local shipyard capacities and fill holes in the Navy's underwater war force. For instance, the Indian government released a specific expression of interest in June 2019 for an Indian shipyard to develop the submarines at a budget of $6.6 billion. According to the services new annual report to Congress, the U.S. Navy aims to increase investment on its next generation nuclear missile submarine project by $2 billion in the fiscal year 2021 and continue to drive towards $5 billion in 2024. Therefore, the rising investment for submarines drives the growth of the submarines market.



The high cost of submarines is expected to hamper the growth of the submarines market over the forecast period. A submarine is a type of vessel that can move both above and below sea level. The cost of the submarines depends on the size, design, and capabilities of the vessel. In 2019, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reports that the total cost per submarine for the Submersible Ship Nuclear (SSN) (a nuclear-powered general-purpose attack submarine) would be $5.5 billion, while the Navy predicts that the budget per submarine would be $3.4 billion. Therefore, the high cost of submarines restraints the growth of the submarines market.



