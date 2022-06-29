Worldwide Surgical Clips Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ackermann Instruments, Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson Among Others

Jun 29, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Clips Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surgical clips market reached a value of US$ 405.2 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 591.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Surgical clips are made using inert and biocompatible materials, such as sterile titanium, polyester fiber, nickel, stainless steel alloy, aluminum, and cobalt. They are utilized for controlling duct and artery and removing an ovary, tube, gallbladder, or uterus during hysterectomy. They can also be used to close the cystic duct and artery in laparoscopic cholecystectomy and prevent bile leakage or bleeding. Presently, they are gaining traction as an alternative to suturing for ligation in patients undergoing several surgical procedures, such as cholecystectomies.
The rising number of individuals undergoing surgical procedures due to the widespread prevalence of chronic ailments, such as arthritis, cancer, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), represents one of the major growth-inducing factors. This can also be attributed to the growing geriatric population worldwide, which is more vulnerable to medical conditions that require surgical interventions.
Moreover, the implementation of stringent healthcare norms that promote safety and efficacy during invasive surgical procedures is impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding medical tourism sector, coupled with the increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries, is bolstering the market growth.
Apart from this, a significant rise in fatal road accidents and high hospital admission rates are catalyzing the demand for surgical clips around the wound. Besides this, as retained clips lead to diminished quality of computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) images and cause complications, researchers are developing safe variants that can be dissolved or absorbed by the body after a certain period. As they can reduce the rate of postoperative complications and minimize problems associated with diagnostic imaging, the demand for surgical clips is anticipated to rise in clinical use across the globe.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ackermann Instruments GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Grena Limited, Johnson & Johnson, LeMaitre Vascula Inc., LocaMed Ltd., Medtronic plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Micro Life Sciences Private Limited), Scanlan International Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global surgical clips market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global surgical clips market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the surgery type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global surgical clips market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Surgical Clips Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Ligating Clips
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Aneurysm Clips
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Material Type
7.1 Titanium
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Polymer
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Surgery Type
8.1 Automated Surgery Clips
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Manual Surgery Clips
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Hospital and Clinic
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Ackermann Instruments GmbH
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Grena Limited
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 LeMaitre Vascula Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 LocaMed Ltd.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Medtronic plc
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Micro Life Sciences Private Limited)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Scanlan International Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Teleflex Incorporated
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
