Worldwide SYK Inhibitors Industry to 2028: Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Insights on Fostamatinib

This report contains a thorough analysis of the recent trend and shifts towards SYK inhibitors and provides detailed information about the possible opportunities that have opened up since the introduction of SYK inhibitors in the market.



With recent significant advances in the field of immunotherapy, the determination of several novel therapeutic approaches for multiple different forms of disorders often remains a challenge. One such novel target that is emerging to have some possible promising potential for drug development in several disorders including cancers is SYK. Spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) is a cytoplasmic non-receptor kinase that is known to have oncogenic properties and has been extensively investigated. Its therapeutic potential has been noticed by pharmaceutical companies and drugs against SYK have started their initial clinical trial phases.

Spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) plays an essential role in regulating immune inflammatory responses by activating a variety of downstream signaling pathways involved in the pathogenesis of several diseases. Several pharmaceutical companies have started to explore the therapeutic possibility of SYK inhibitors and government officials have been encouraging these research and development activities so as to develop more domestically produced drug candidates and attract foreign multinationals in their respective countries by offering clinical benefits. Grifols which is a leading global healthcare company has announced that its SYK inhibitor, Tavlesse is now available across the United Kingdom for adult patients with chronic ITP.

Tavlesse (Fostamatinib) is the first and only SYK inhibitor that is indicated for adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have not responded to previous treatments. The drug has now been recommended by UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). It is the only targeting agent that works by protecting platelets from destruction. Grifols has exclusive rights for Fostamatinib in Europe, Turkey, Middle East, North Africa, and CIS countries thanks to the licensing agreement collaboration reached with US-based Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

The spleen tyrosine kinase is involved in a variety of biological activities which has led to robust research and development being done on making a robust clinical pipeline for future drug candidates. Factors like rising investments and increasing funds for research and development activities, increasing prevalence of disorders, surging partnerships among pharmaceutical companies, and the advancement in medical technology are fueling the market opportunity for spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitors resulting in flouring market growth.

This emerging target has resulted in several pharmaceutical industries trying to develop novel therapies and testing them under clinical trials. Recently, Hutchmed Limited announced that it has completed patient enrollment for a pivotal phase II clinical trial for its drug candidate Sovleplenib for the treatment of adult patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in China. The topline results from the study, ESLIM-01 are expected to be reported during the second half of 2023. If the trial shows the expected success, the company would progress for marketing authorization by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Sovleplenib is a novel investigational selective molecule inhibitor for oral administration that targets SYK inhibition.

The market reach of spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitors is very diverse and broad due to every country wanting to develop novel therapeutics for the target. The high demand for the therapy with developed healthcare infrastructure and benefiting government policies will be determining which region moves the farthest in the spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor market. The increased adoption of new approaches, large population, and innovative product launches are additional factors that determine the window of opportunity for key market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction To Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (Syk)

1.1 Overview of Syk Protein

1.2 Structure of Syk Protein

1.3 Potential Of Syk As Drug Target

2. Syk Inhibitors - Mechanism Of Action

3. Role Of Syk Inhibitors By Indication

3.1 Cancer

3.2 Autoimmune diseases

3.3 Viral Infections

3.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

4. Fostamatinib (Tavalisse) - 1st Approved Syk Inhibitor

4.1 Overview & Patent Analysis

4.2 Pricing & Dosage Analysis

4.3 Sales Analysis (2018 - 2022)

5. Global Syk Inhibitors Market Analysis

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Syk Inhibitors Market Future Outlook (2023 -2028)

6. Global Syk Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline Overview

6.1 By Country

6.2 By Indication

6.3 By Organization

6.4 By Phase

7. Global Syk Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

7.1 Research

7.2 Preclinical

7.3 Phase-I

7.4 Phase-I/II

7.5 Phase-II

7.6 Phase-III

8. Marketed Syk Inhibitors Clinical & Patent Insight

9. Global Syk Inhibitors Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Market Restraints

10. Competitive Landscape

