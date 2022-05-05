Worldwide Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Industry to 2028 - Featuring Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Among Others

May 05, 2022, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, by Drug Class, by Disease Type, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Scleroderma is a chronic condition which commonly affects the skin and connective tissue. Scleroderma is an autoimmune disorder wherein the immune system of the body produces extra collagen protein which gets deposited in the tissues and causes hardening of skin. Collagen is a fibrous protein which is found abundantly in the body to provide strength and structure to the body.
The two major forms of scleroderma include localized and systemic. In localized scleroderma, only the skin is affected and not any organs while in systemic scleroderma, the skin and the underlying tissues under it are affected. Systemic scleroderma affects blood vessels and major organs of the body such as heart, lungs, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract, and others. Systemic scleroderma can be classified into three major types namely, limited systemic sclerosis, diffused systemic sclerosis, and systemic sclerosis sine scleroderma.
Limited scleroderma is one of the most common type of systemic scleroderma wherein, the hardening effect of the disease is limited to fingers and it is less likely to cause internal organ damage. In diffused systemic sclerosis, body parts such as fingers, hands, arms, anterior trunk, legs, and face are affected. Diffused systemic sclerosis also affects internal organs such as heart and lungs. In systemic sclerosis sine scleroderma, no skin thickening is seen but internal organs such as heart, kidney, and lungs may get severely damaged.
The increasing prevalence of scleroderma, rising research and development activities for the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of scleroderma, and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by key players operating in the market, are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global systemic scleroderma treatment market over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global systemic scleroderma treatment market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global systemic scleroderma treatment market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Allergan, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Celgene corporation, Ono pharmaceutical co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aspen Holdings, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., Sanofi, and Argentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global systemic scleroderma treatment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global systemic scleroderma treatment market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Drug Class
- Market Snippet, By Disease Type
- Market Snippet, By Route of Administration
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario
- Market Trends
- Key Highlights
- Reimbursement Scenario
- Mergers & Acquisitions
4. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Economic Impact
- Impact on Clinical Trials and Drug Development
- Government Initiatives
5. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Immunosuppressors
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Calcium Channel Blockers
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Proton Pump Inhibitors
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Phosphodiesterase 5 Inhibitors
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Endothelin Receptor Antagonists
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Prostacyclin Analogues
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Others (Others include Glucocorticoids, Alkylating Agents, and Interleukin Inhibitors)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Disease Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Limited Systemic Sclerosis
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Diffused Systemic Sclerosis
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Systemic Sclerosis Sine Scleroderma
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Oral
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Parenteral
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
8. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Retail Pharmacies
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
- Online Pharmacies
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
9. Global Systemic Scleroderma Treatment Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)
10. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Allergan
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Biogen
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Novartis AG
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- AstraZeneca
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Celgene Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Ono pharmaceutical co. Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Aspen Holdings
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Pfizer Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Bayer AG
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Amgen Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Sanofi
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Argentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Overview
- Key Highlights
- Market Strategies
- Analyst Views
11. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bl0ams
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article