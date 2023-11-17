Worldwide Telecom Operators' Carbon Neutrality Strategy Analysis Report 2023 with Focus on Orange, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Etisalat and Ooredoo

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Operators' Carbon Neutrality Strategies Worldwide" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report takes stock of the climate strategy of operators around the world and puts it into perspective with current climate objectives.

It highlights the opportunities and challenges that these operators face in relation to the Paris Agreement, as well as the different approaches to contributing to carbon neutrality objectives: reduction/avoided emissions/carbon sink.

It analyses six operators around the world and their climate strategy: Orange, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Etisalat and Ooredoo.

  • What is carbon neutrality?
  • What do the regulations say?
  • What are the different possible strategies for achieving carbon neutrality (in terms of emission reductions, emissions avoided and absorbed)?
  • What are the climate strategies of the six operators analysed?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and main conclusions

2. Context
2.1. Global warming and greenhouse gas emissions

  • GHG emissions continue to rise
  • A goal of carbon neutrality to halt unquestionable global warming

2.2. Regulations and use of the term "carbon neutrality"

  • Targets and regulations at several levels
  • What is carbon neutrality?
  • "Carbon neutrality": a term to be used with caution

3. Strategies for achieving carbon neutrality

  • The Net Zero Initiative methodology
  • Reducing emissions specific to operators: the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, or Bilan Carbone
  • Reducing operators' own emissions: what trajectory?
  • Avoided emissions
  • Reducing emissions outside its scope of activity: avoided emissions
  • Increase in absorbed emissions

4. The operators' climate strategy: Orange, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone

  • The environmental impact of digital companies
  • The role of digital technology in decarbonisation

4.1. Operator emissions reduction strategy

  • Emissions avoided by operators - Operators' opinions
  • Telefonica: Scope covered - Reduction trajectory
  • Vodafone: Scope covered - Reduction trajectory
  • Orange: Scope covered - Reduction trajectory
  • Deutsche Telekom: Scope covered - Reduction trajectory
  • Etisalat: Scope covered - Reduction trajectory
  • Ooredoo: Scope covered - Reduction trajectory

4.2. Operators' current regenerative projects

  • Increasing carbon sinks: Telefonica - Orange - Etisalat - Ooredoo

Companies Mentioned

  • 1t.org
  • ADEME (French Environment and Energy Management Agency)
  • AIE
  • ARCEP
  • Carbon 4
  • CDP
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • EDF
  • EGDC (European Green Digital Coalition)
  • Etisalat
  • Haut Conseil pour le Climat (High Council on Climate)
  • IPAM Amazonia
  • IPCC
  • ITU (International Telecommunication Union)
  • Maroc Telecom
  • Ooredoo
  • Ooredoo Tunisia
  • Orange
  • Technical Advisory Group
  • Telefonica
  • The Shift Project
  • Tunisia Lives
  • UNEP (UN environment programme)
  • Vodafone
  • WBCSD
  • WRI

