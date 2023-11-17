Worldwide Telecom Operators' Carbon Neutrality Strategy Analysis Report 2023 with Focus on Orange, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Etisalat and Ooredoo

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Operators' Carbon Neutrality Strategies Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report takes stock of the climate strategy of operators around the world and puts it into perspective with current climate objectives.

It highlights the opportunities and challenges that these operators face in relation to the Paris Agreement, as well as the different approaches to contributing to carbon neutrality objectives: reduction/avoided emissions/carbon sink.

It analyses six operators around the world and their climate strategy: Orange, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Etisalat and Ooredoo.

What is carbon neutrality?

What do the regulations say?

What are the different possible strategies for achieving carbon neutrality (in terms of emission reductions, emissions avoided and absorbed)?

What are the climate strategies of the six operators analysed?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and main conclusions

2. Context

2.1. Global warming and greenhouse gas emissions

GHG emissions continue to rise

A goal of carbon neutrality to halt unquestionable global warming

2.2. Regulations and use of the term "carbon neutrality"

Targets and regulations at several levels

What is carbon neutrality?

"Carbon neutrality": a term to be used with caution

3. Strategies for achieving carbon neutrality

The Net Zero Initiative methodology

Reducing emissions specific to operators: the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, or Bilan Carbone

Reducing operators' own emissions: what trajectory?

Avoided emissions

Reducing emissions outside its scope of activity: avoided emissions

Increase in absorbed emissions

4. The operators' climate strategy: Orange, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone

The environmental impact of digital companies

The role of digital technology in decarbonisation

4.1. Operator emissions reduction strategy

Emissions avoided by operators - Operators' opinions

Telefonica: Scope covered - Reduction trajectory

Vodafone: Scope covered - Reduction trajectory

Orange: Scope covered - Reduction trajectory

Deutsche Telekom: Scope covered - Reduction trajectory

Etisalat: Scope covered - Reduction trajectory

Ooredoo: Scope covered - Reduction trajectory

4.2. Operators' current regenerative projects

Increasing carbon sinks: Telefonica - Orange - Etisalat - Ooredoo

