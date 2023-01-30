Worldwide Thermal Hydrolysis Technology Industry to 2027 - Featuring Veolia Water Technologies, Cambi ASA, Eliquo Hydrok and Bluewater Bio Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Hydrolysis Technology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Biothelys Thermal Hydrolysis, Exelys Thermal Hydrolysis), By End Use, By Solution, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermal hydrolysis technology market is anticipated to register robust growth with a significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The market growth can be attributed to growing adoption of thermal hydrolysis technology across various end-use industries, owing to its benefits such as increased biogas production, better digester loading rates, enhanced biodegradability of wastewater residuals, etc.

Thermal hydrolysis exposes sewage sludge to high temperature and pressure, due to which the volatile solids in the sewage sludge get transformed into biogas during anaerobic digestion. Hence, the growing demand for biogas, considered to be an environment-friendly alternative to fossil fuel sources, is supporting the market growth for thermal hydrolysis technology. Emerging number of market players introducing advances in the thermal hydrolysis are also fueling demand for the technology.

Many wastewater management facilities are increasingly investing to adapt the thermal hydrolysis technology to cut down their disposal costs and increase savings in biosolids and enhance dewaterability. Moreover, enhanced focus of government on green energy production utilizing waste generated from sewage is expected to boost the growth of the global thermal hydrolysis technology market.

Thermal Hydrolysis Technology Drives the Circular Economy Through Waste Management

The rapid urbanization across the globe has resulted in an increased amount of wastewater, biowaste, and sewage sludge. This untreated waste poses a risk to the environment and human health. To address this concern, wastewater processing facilities are looking for sustainable and cost-effective alternatives to treat biowaste and sewage sludge and harvest valuable resources from the waste generated.

Therefore, several market leaders are introducing innovative solutions such as thermal hydrolysis technology that helps in treating biowaste in a sustainable manner. For instance, Cambi, a world leader in the thermal hydrolysis process, has introduced a sustainable sludge management solution to convert biowaste into a valuable resource. The utilities adopting Cambi's thermal hydrolysis process can improve the bottom line while contributing to the circular economy.

Production of High-Quality Biogas and Biosolids Facilitates the Market Growth

Integrating thermal hydrolysis with wastewater processing units can yield a large volume of biogas. Some of this surplus biogas is utilized for generating steam that is needed for thermal hydrolysis, and some to power the additional processes. Apart from this, the farmers spend a lot on nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizers.

Biosolid produces from the thermal hydrolysis process are rich in nitrogen and phosphorus, are free of pathogens, and have a low pungent smell. Therefore, reusing biosolids as a fertilizer minimizes the overall cost for farmers, reduces management costs for utility companies, and provides a real environmental benefit through sustainable reuse.

Market Segmentation

The global thermal hydrolysis technology market is segmented by type, end-users, solution, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on the type, the market is differentiated between biothelys thermal hydrolysis and exelys thermal hydrolysis. By end use, the market is segmented into wastewater treatment, reduction of waste by product, and production of biogas.

Based on the solution, market is bifurcated between sewage sludge management and organic waste management. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America. The United States is anticipated to hold a considerable market share in the coming years due to rapid industrialization and constant increase in the municipal waste in the region.

Company Profile

Veolia Water Technologies, Cambi ASA, Eliquo Hydrok, Bluewater Bio, Lystek International, and Tomorrow Water (BKT) are key players operating in the global thermal hydrolysis technology market.

