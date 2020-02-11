Worldwide Thermal Imaging Markets, 2020-2025
Feb 11, 2020, 10:31 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Imaging Market by Technology (Uncooled, Cooled), Wavelength (LWIR, SWIR), Product (Cameras, Modules), Application (Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection), Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global thermal imaging market is estimated to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 4.6 billion by 2025; at a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing adoption of thermal imaging in the automotive industry is one of the key factors fueling the growth of this market.
Uncooled technology segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.
Among technology, the market for uncooled technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Thermal products based on uncooled technology are widely used in different verticals such as aerospace & defense, industrial, commercial, residential, and others due to their ability to work in all weather conditions. Also, they cost low and are less subjected to restrictions compared to cooled thermal products. Moreover, they have long operation life as well as require less maintenance.
Market for SWIR wavelength is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.
Among wavelengths, the market for SWIR wavelength is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its ability to serve numerous applications such as high-temperature thermography, moisture detection, spectroscopy, security and surveillance, semiconductor inspection, and scientific research.
Market for thermal modules is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.
Among thermal products, thermal modules are at the heart of systems used to deliver superior image quality. Moreover, they are available in small sizes, lightweight, and consume low power and produce the same image under different light conditions. Owing to this, the market for modules is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Monitoring and inspection application of thermal imaging is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.
Monitoring and inspection application of the thermal imaging is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of thermal imaging cameras for a thermal audit of machines and equipment in the manufacturing industry. This helps to avoid operational shutdown and aid companies to save money by detecting the fault at the infancy stage. Moreover, the thermal audit does not cause any damage to the machines and equipment.
Healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.
The market for healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of thermography due to their several benefits, such as instant detection of injuries or blockages with high definition image quality and low cost. Moreover, thermal imaging solutions are a reliable tool for medical assessment and diagnosis of various illnesses and diseases such as fever, headache, allergy, and different types of cancer in humans and animals.
Europe held second-largest share of thermal imaging market during 2019.
Europe is the second-largest market for thermal imaging, owing to the presence of lucrative automotive, healthcare, and industrial & manufacturing verticals in the region. Moreover, Europe is home to huge players in the thermal imaging market, such as Axis Communications AB (Lund, Sweden) and Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. (UK). They are considered as a trendsetter in this market as they develop innovative thermal imaging cameras and thermal scopes, used in security and surveillance, as well as monitoring and inspection application areas.
The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
- This report segments the thermal imaging market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall size of the market, as well as its segments and subsegments.
- The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
- This report aims at helping stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gaining insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem of the market, as well as growth strategies such as product launches and developments, expansions, partnerships, agreements, contracts, and mergers & acquisitions adopted by major market players.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Thermal Imaging Market
4.2 Market, By Product Type and Application
4.3 Market, By Country
4.4 Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Government Expenditure on Aerospace & Defense Sector is Boosting Growth of Market
5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Thermal Imaging in Automotive Industry
5.2.1.3 Growing R&D Investments By Companies, Governments, and Capital Firms to Develop Innovative Thermal Imaging Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Export Restriction Imposed on Thermal Imaging Products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Thermography for Infancy Stage Diagnosis in Healthcare Applications
5.2.3.2 Thermal Imaging use to Diagnose Defects in Building Structure Fueling Growth
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Thermal Cameras Do Not Work Through Glass and Water
5.2.4.2 Thermal Imaging Does Not Work for See-Through Wall Applications
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Thermal Imaging Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cooled
6.2.1 Highly Sensitive Cooled Thermal Cameras are Used to Monitor Minute Temperature Difference (<_0 />6.3 Uncooled
6.3.1 Uncooled Thermal Cameras Suitable for Low-Cost and High-Volume Applications
7 Thermal Imaging Market, By Wavelength
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)
7.2.1 SWIR Thermal Imaging Product are Capable to Produce Detailed Image With High-Resolution
7.3 Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)
7.3.1 MWIR Thermal Imaging Products are Used to Provide High Contrast Thermal Images
7.4 Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)
7.4.1 LWIR Thermal Imaging Products are Used to Monitor Human Activities and Vehicles
8 Thermal Imaging Market, By Product Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Thermal Cameras
8.2.1 Increase in Adoption of Thermal Cameras in Applications Spur Growth of Market
8.3 Thermal Scopes
8.3.1 High Adoption of Thermal Scopes in Aerospace & Defense Vertical Accelerates Market Growth
8.4 Thermal Modules
8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Thermal Modules is Expected to Boost Growth of Market
9 Thermal Imaging Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Security and Surveillance
9.2.1 Perimeter Security
9.2.1.1 Rising Deployment of Thermal Cameras in Perimeter Security is Fueling Market
9.2.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
9.2.2.1 Advancement in Technology Will Increase Requirement for Advanced Thermal UAVs to Ensure Complete Protection
9.2.3 Tracking
9.2.3.1 Panoramic Thermal Imaging System Enables Tracking in Wide Area Spurs Growth of Market
9.3 Monitoring and Inspection
9.3.1 Machine Condition Monitoring
9.3.1.1 Increasing Machine Safety Awareness Helps in Deployment of Thermal Camera is Propelling Market Growth
9.3.2 Structural Health Monitoring
9.3.2.1 Rising Adoption of Thermal Cameras to Safeguard Building Structures is Driving Market
9.3.3 Quality Assessment
9.3.3.1 Human Safety Increases Demand for Thermal Imaging Technology
9.3.4 HVAC System Inspection
9.3.4.1 Rise in Awareness of HVAC Systems Increases Deployment of Thermal Imagers in Turns Drives Market Growth
9.4 Detection and Measurement
9.4.1 Gas Detection
9.4.1.1 Strict Regulations Imposed on Oil & Gas Industries to Safeguard Environment Increases Adoption of Thermal Imaging Cameras
9.4.2 Fire/Flare Detection
9.4.2.1 Deployment of Thermal Cameras to Reduce Human, Material, and Property Losses is Expected to Boost Market
9.4.3 Body Temperature Measurement
9.4.3.1 Increase in use of Thermal Cameras for Detection of Animals and Humans Using Their Body Temperature is Propelling Market Growth
9.4.4 Level Measurement
9.4.4.1 Use of Thermal Imaging Cameras By Technician to Maintain ApproPRIAte Container or Tank Level is Expected to Boost Market Growth
9.4.5 Prototype Assessment
9.4.5.1 Adoption of Thermal Imagers for Prototype Assessment Saves Time and Money Increasing Their Demand
10 Thermal Imaging Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Industrial
10.2.1 Rise in Deployment of Thermal Cameras in Industrial Segment to Safeguard Industrial Assets and Human Lives
10.3 Commercial
10.3.1 Growing Demand for Thermal Cameras in Commercial Segment is Supporting Market Growth
10.4 Residential
10.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Thermal Camera to Ensure Building Safety and Increase Efficiency is Expected to Spur Market
10.5 Aerospace & Defense
10.5.1 Rising Adoption of Advanced Thermal Imaging Solutions Across Aerospace & Defense Industry is Fueling Market Growth
10.6 Automotive
10.6.1 Evolution of Advanced Thermal Imaging Solutions for Automotives Expected to Spur Market
10.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences
10.7.1 Simple, Non-Invasive, and Less Expensive Thermal Imaging Technique Increases Demand for Thermal Camera in Healthcare & Life Science
10.8 Oil & Gas
10.8.1 Increasing Importance of Predictive Maintenance is Expected to Fuel Market
10.9 Food & Beverages
10.9.1 Growing Need to Precise Temperature Monitoring of Food Processing Made Thermal Imaging Quality Control Method Prefered By Several Manufacturers
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Presence of Thermal Imaging Manufacturing Companies to Boost Market Growth in US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Investment in R&D of Thermal Imaging By Government and Non-Government to Spur Growth of Market in Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.2.3.1 Wide Distribution Network in Mexico to Propel Market Growth
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.1.1 Increasing use of Thermal Cameras for Monitoring and Inspecting Building Structures in Residential and Commercial Sector
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Market for Thermal Imaging in Germany to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Presence of Automobile Manufacturers in France to Spur Growth of Market
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.3.4.1 Emerging Economy, Increasing Infrastructure Facilities, and Funding Contributes to Growth of Market in RoE
11.4 APAC
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Mass Production of Thermal Imaging Products Would Lead China to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Increase in use of Thermal Cameras in Healthcare Industry and Structural Health Monitoring Application Led to Increase in Demand for Thermal Imaging in Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Ongoing Collaborations, Government Initiatives, and Foreign Direct Investments are Expected to Spur Market Growth
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.4.4.1 Economic Growth and Favorable Market Conditions Fueling Growth of Market in Rest of APAC
11.5 RoW
11.5.1 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1.1 Ongoing Investments in Oil & Gas and Aerospace & Defense Industry Support Growth of Market
11.5.2 South America
11.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Monitoring and Inspection in Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial, and Aerospace & Defense Sectors Creates Growth Opportunity
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis of Players in Thermal Imaging Market, 2019
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Product Launches and Developments
12.3.2 Expansions
12.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts
12.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.4.1 Visionary Leaders
12.4.2 Innovators
12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 FLIR Systems, Inc.
13.2.2 Fluke Corporation
13.2.3 Leonardo S.p.A.
13.2.4 L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
13.2.5 United Technologies
13.2.6 Axis Communications AB
13.2.7 BAE Systems
13.2.8 Opgal
13.2.9 Testo SE & Co. KGaA
13.2.10 Xenics
13.3 Right to Win
13.4 Other Key Players
13.4.1 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.
13.4.2 Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd.
13.4.3 Hgh Infrared Systems
13.4.4 Lynred
13.4.5 Zhejiang Ulirvision Technology Co. Ltd.
13.4.6 Tonbo Imaging
13.4.7 Seek Thermal
13.4.8 COX
13.4.9 Calumino
13.4.10 Terabee
13.4.11 C-Thermal
