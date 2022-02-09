Worldwide Thermostable Vaccines and Thermostable Biologics Industry to 2035 - Featuring Allena Pharmaceuticals, Amarillo Biosciences and Vaxart Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermostable Vaccines and Thermostable Biologics Market by Type of Molecule, Target Indications, Type of Therapy, Key Players, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the development of thermostable vaccines and biologics for the treatment of a variety of disease conditions. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies.

According to experts, the global vaccines market is anticipated to generate revenues worth USD 100 billion by 2025. Data presented by the WHO indicates that the current global vaccination coverage is nearly 85% this is believed to prevent close to three million deaths from diseases, such as diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and measles.

However, it has been reported that 25% of vaccines are damaged due to cold chain malfunction (improper distribution and shipping). In some countries, about 80% of the drugs are estimated to lose their potency due to inadequate temperature control during their cold chain transportation. For some vaccines, even the slightest variations in temperature / storage conditions can adversely alter product integrity and / or viability.

Over time, technological advancements in the methods of biologics development and manufacturing have prompted the developers to explore the potential of thermostable vaccines and thermostable biologics. Thermostable vaccines can be stored at room temperature for prolonged period of time, thereby eliminating the need for cold chain requirements in storage and transportation. This enables reduction in costs incurred during storage and transportation and, subsequently, the overall costs involved in mass immunization projects. In addition, it allows the suppliers to deliver the products in safe and convenient manner even to far-flung destinations.

At present, several biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research institutes are engaged in the development of thermostable vaccines and thermostable biologics, taking into consideration the rising global population, growing demand for vaccines and specific requirements of large-scale immunization initiatives.

Moreover, significant efforts are being put into the development of technologies / devices, which enables transition of conventional vaccines to thermostable vaccines. The market has witnessed substantial partnership activity over the last few years. The activity in this segment of the industry has also attracted the attention of both private and public sector investors / investment funds, which have extended financial support to the initiatives of capable developer companies. Driven by the substantial progress in research in this domain, encouraging clinical trial results, and ongoing technological advancement, the thermostable vaccines and thermostable biologics market is anticipated to grow at a commendable pace in the mid to long-term.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An overview of thermostable vaccines and biologics market, featuring a detailed analysis of pipeline molecules, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of molecule, type of formulation, type of manufacturing technology, trial phase (clinical, preclinical and discovery), route of administration, type of storage conditions, type of disease indication (Covid-19, diabetes and others), and target therapeutic area (infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, and others). It also includes information on the completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials for thermostable vaccines and biologics, sponsored by various industry players. It also provides insights on developer landscape along with the analysis based on several parameters, including year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of thermostable vaccines and biologics developers, taking into consideration the supplier strength (based on expertise of the manufacturer), product portfolio strength, portfolio diversity, and number of area(s) of application.

A detailed analysis of close to 150 peer-review, scientific articles related to research on thermostable vaccines and biologics, such as year of publication, type of publication focus area (therapeutic area), impact factor, most popular author and most popular journals.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by various stakeholders engaged in the development of thermostable vaccines and biologics, during the period 2015-2021, covering product development agreements, research and development agreements, licensing agreements, clinical trial agreement, licensing and manufacturing agreement, product development and commercialization manufacturing agreements, joint venture, product development and commercialization, acquisition and other types of partnership deals.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development of the companies engaged in this field, covering instances of debt financing, equity investments, Secondary offerings, seed funding, award/grant funding, post-IPO Debt, post-IPO Equity, private equity and other types of funding deals.

Tabulated profiles of the key players providing thermostable vaccines and biologics. Each profile includes an overview of the company, thermostable product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the future growth potential of thermostable vaccines and biologics market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2021-2035. For this purpose, we have segmented the future opportunity across the following market segments: Type of Molecule (Vaccines and Proteins), Target Indications (Covid-19, Diabetes, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Norovirus Infection and Rotavirus Infection), Type of Therapy, Key Players, and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and Rest of the World). To account for uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the anticipated industry's growth.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of thermostable vaccines and biologics?

Which are the key clinical conditions that can be treated by thermostable vaccines and biologics?

What is the trend of investment in this industry?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in the development of thermostable vaccines and biologics domain?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Vaccines and Biologics

3.3. Classification of Vaccines Based on Type of Active Ingredient

3.4. Limitations of Conventional Vaccines

3.5. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics

3.5.1. Thermostability of Marketed Vaccines

3.5.2. Common Routes of Administration for Thermostable Vaccines

3.5.2.1. Oral Route

3.5.2.2. Intranasal Route

3.5.2.3. Intradermal Route

3.5.2.4. Inhalation Route

3.5.2.5. Intramuscular Route

3.6. Value Propositions of Thermostable Vaccines

3.7. Future Perspectives

4. Market Landscape: Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics: Product Pipeline

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Biologics

4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Formulation

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Manufacturing Technologies

4.2.4. Analysis by Trial Phase

4.2.5. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Storage Condition

4.2.7. Analysis by Disease Indication

4.2.8. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.3. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics: Developer Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.3.4. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Products

5. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics Manufacturers in North America

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Allena Pharmaceuticals

5.2.1. Company Overview

5.2.2. Allena Pharmaceutical: Thermostable Product Portfolio

5.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3. Amarillo Biosciences

5.3.1. Company Overview

5.3.2. Amarillo Biosciences: Thermostable Product Portfolio

5.4. Vaxart

5.4.1. Company Overview

5.4.3. Vaxart: Thermostable Product Portfolio

5.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics Manufacturers in Europe

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Tiziana Life Sciences

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Tiziana Life Sciences: Thermostable Product Portfolio

6.3. Diabetology (A Subsidiary of Proxima Concepts)

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Diabetology (A Subsidiary of Proxima Concepts): Thermostable Product Portfolio

7. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2. Biocon

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Biocon: Product Portfolio

7.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Serum Institute of India

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Serum Institute of India: Product Portfolio

7.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8. Company Competitiveness Analysis

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology

8.3. Assumptions/Key Parameters

8.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Thermostable Vaccines Service Providers

8.4.1. Competitiveness Analysis: Companies Offering Thermostable Vaccines in North America

8.4.2. Competitiveness Analysis: Companies Offering Thermostable Vaccines in Europe

8.4.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Companies Offering Thermostable Vaccines in Asia-Pacific

9. Publication Analysis

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics: Publication Analysis

9.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Publication

9.3.3. Analysis by Focus Area (Therapeutic Area)

9.3.4. Analysis by Impact Factor

9.3.5. Most Popular Authors: Analysis by Number of Publications

9.3.6. Most Popular Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications

10. Partnerships and Collaborations

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Partnership Models

10.3. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics: Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

10.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

10.3.3. Analysis by Type and Year of Partnership

10.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner

10.3.5. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner

10.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10.3.7. Geographical Analysis

10.3.7.1. Analysis by Intracontinental and Intercontinental Agreement

11. Funding and Investment Analysis

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Types of Funding Instances

11.3. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics: Recent Funding Instances

11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Investment

11.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

11.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

11.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

11.3.5 Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

11.4. Concluding Remarks

12. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Limitations

12.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

12.4. Overall Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics Market, 2021-2035

12.5. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics Market, 2021-2035: Distribution by Type of Molecule

12.6. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics Market, 2021-2035: Distribution by Type of Indication

12.7. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics Market, 2021-2035: Distribution by Therapeutic Area

12.8. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics Market, 2021-2035: Distribution by Key Players

12.8. Thermostable Vaccines and Biologics Market, 2021-2035: Distribution by Geographical Region

12.9. Product-Wise Sales Forecast

12.9.1. Rotasiil (Serum Institute of India)

12.9.1.1. Target Patient Population

12.9.1.2. Sales Forecast (Usd Million)

12.9.2. Vxa-A1.1(Vaxart)

12.9.2.1. Target Patient Population

12.9.2.2. Sales Forecast (Usd Million)

12.9.3. Vxa-Nvv-105 (Vaxart)

12.9.3.1. Target Patient Population

12.9.3.2. Sales Forecast (Usd Million)

12.9.4. Relaxoliase (Allena Pharmaceuticals)

12.9.4.1. Target Patient Population

12.9.4.2. Sales Forecast (Usd Million)

13. Conclusion

14. Executive Insights

15. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

16. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cr1zfv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets