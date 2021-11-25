Worldwide Third-party Logistics Industry to 2026 - Advancements in 3PL Cold Chain Logistics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Third-party Logistics Market Research Report by Service, Transport Mode, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Third-party Logistics Market size was estimated at USD 889.02 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 970.10 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% reaching USD 1,529.01 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Third-party Logistics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Third-party Logistics Market, including A.N. Deringer Inc, AmeriCold Logistics, LLC, BDP International, Inc., Burris Logistics, C.H. Robinson, CEVA Logistics, CITI Solutions, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, International Press Softcom Limited (IPS), Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Nippon Express Co., Ltd, PANTOS Co., Ltd, Schneider National, Inc., United Parcel Service (UPS), Warehousing & Distribution Pte Ltd, XPO Logistics, and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Third-party Logistics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Third-party Logistics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Third-party Logistics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Third-party Logistics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Third-party Logistics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Third-party Logistics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Third-party Logistics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rise in international trades

5.2.2. Globalization of business

5.2.3. Technology adoption for logistic and warehouse operations

5.2.4. Booming e-commerce sector

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Lesser control over the delivery process

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Advancements in 3PL cold chain logistics

5.4.2. Robotics or automation technology modernizing 3PL

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Impact of unstable economic conditions



6. Third-party Logistics Market, by Service

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Domestic Transportation Management

6.3. International Transportation Management (including Freight Forwarding)

6.4. Value-added Warehousing and Distribution

6.5. Warehousing &Distribution (W&D)



7. Third-party Logistics Market, by Transport Mode

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Airways

7.3. Railways

7.4. Roadways

7.5. Waterways



8. Third-party Logistics Market, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Consumer and Retail

8.4. Food & Beverage

8.5. Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals



9. Americas Third-party Logistics Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Third-party Logistics Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Third-party Logistics Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. A.N. Deringer Inc.

13.2. AmeriCold Logistics, LLC

13.3. BDP International, Inc.

13.4. Burris Logistics

13.5. C.H. Robinson

13.6. CEVA Logistics

13.7. CITI Solutions

13.8. DHL International GmbH

13.9. FedEx Corporation

13.10. International Press Softcom Limited (IPS)

13.11. Kuehne + Nagel Inc.

13.12. Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

13.13. PANTOS Co., Ltd.

13.14. Schneider National, Inc.

13.15. United Parcel Service (UPS)

13.16. Warehousing & Distribution Pte Ltd.

13.17. XPO Logistics

13.18. Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5d9ts6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

