Worldwide TIGIT Inhibitor Industry - Featuring Acrus Biosciences, Astellas Pharma and AstraZeneca Among Others

T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains (TIGIT) is one of the most recently identified immune checkpoint inhibitor which is being evaluated as potential immunotherapeutic target.

TIGIT is transmembrane glycoprotein receptor with Ig-like V-type domain and an ITIM in its cytoplasmic domain and is expressed on wide range of cells including memory T-cells, NK cells, and Tregs. Apart from this, studies have demonstrated high expression of TIGIT on wide range of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, thus making it potential target in drug development.



Global TIGIT Inhibitor Drug Opportunity & Clinical Research Insight 2022 Report Highlights:

Global TIGIT Inhibitor Market Dynamics

Clinical Approaches to Target TIGIT

Role of TIGIT Inhibitors in Cancer, HIV, Autoimmune Disorders

Number of TIGIT Inhibitor Drug In Trials

TIGIT Inhibitors Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication

Clinical Trials Adverse Events Scenario

Company Agreement/Partnership/Deals For Ongoing Trials

Global TIGIT Inhibitor Market Future Outlook

Several pharmaceutical companies have developed a robust pipeline of TIGIT inhibitors in their pipeline indicated for the management of several cancers. Current clinical trials are mainly evaluating the role of TIGIT inhibitors in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor or CTLA-4 inhibitors. Immunotherapy combinations featuring dual blockade of TIGIT and PD-1/PD-L1 are promising due to their synergistic enhancement of antitumor responses. More recently, Compugen in colloaboration with Bristol Meyer Squibb is evaluating triple combination of Opdivo, BMS-986207 (anti-TIGIT), and COM701 (anti-PVRIG). The preliminary data suggest that the triple combination was safe and well tolerated.

Apart from cancer, researchers are also evaluating the role of novel immune checkpoint in other therapeutic conditions including HIV and autoimmune disorders. TIGIT has emerged out to be attractive target in HIV due to its expression on NK cells and almost all HIV-specific CD8+ T cells. Preclinical studies have favored the co-blockade of TIGIT with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor in HIV patients. The encouraging response from preclinical trials is expected to be translated in clinical studies in coming years. Further, researchers have also suggested the relationship between TIGIT expressing Treg cells and different autoimmune diseases including atopic dermatitis, autoimmune thyroiditis, type-1 diabetes, autoimmune uveitis, aplastic anemia, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematous, arthritis, and colitis. As of now, these studies are mainly confined to in-vivo and preclinical studies.

Currently, the market for TIGIT inhibitor is mainly domination by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. Several monoclonal antibodies targeting TIGIT have entered the clinical development including Tiragolumab, Ociperlimab, Vibostolimab, ASP-8374, and COM902. Further enhancement in the field of biotechnology and promising results of TIGIT inhibitor in combinational therapies have led to the development of novel bispecific constructs. Currently, a few bispecific antibodies including AGEN1777, IBI321 and HLX301 have entered initial stages of clinical trials. The emergence of bispecific antibody constructs is expected to show enhanced efficacy and will reduce the overall cost of therapy and drug development.

Globally, there are more than 30 clinical trials ongoing which are evaluating novel anti-TIGIT antibodies in wide range of diseases. Some of the major indications which are anticipated to show a better outcome by the launch of these drugs include triple negative breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and esophageal cancer. The global market is anticipated to show positive growth due to launch of TIGIT therapies during forthcoming years. Tiragolumab developed by Roche is leading drug candidate which has received priority review by US FDA and is expected to be launched in market by 2022. The emerging trend in TIGIT next generation immunotherapies with continuous headway movement along with the development of new technologies for the development of targeted therapies provides hope for better therapeutic alternatives in coming years.

US will dominate the TIGIT Inhibitor development and commercialization landscape which is mainly attributed to large number of ongoing clinical trials in the region. Further, the high concentration of key players in the region which actively invest in research and development will also propel the growth of market. Beside US, China and South Korea will also emerge as key markets for TIGIT inhibitors drugs driven by increasing research and development activities.

