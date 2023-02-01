Worldwide TIL Therapies Industry to 2035: Ongoing Pace of Innovation, Sufficient Financial Support from Investors and Encouraging Clinical Trial Results Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global TIL Therapies Market : Distribution by Target Indication, Key Players and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players focused on the development of TIL therapies. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.

Over the years, various studies have validated the successful use of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) in treating patients diagnosed with refractory diseases. TILs are a heterogeneous population of mononuclear lymphocytes that comprise of T-cells, B-cells, NK cells and macrophages isolated from the tumor.

These lymphocytes selectively mediate the elimination of tumor cells. Ongoing and planned clinical research initiatives in this direction are driven by encouraging results achieved in past trials, which were mostly focused on various solid tumors.

Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, sufficient financial support from investors and encouraging clinical trial results, the TIL therapies market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

Key Market Insights

Need for TIL therapies for the Treatment of Various Types of Cancer

Modified tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL)-based interventions have emerged as a viable and potent option to selectively eradicate the tumor population, with minimal side effects. Till date, several clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy and therapeutic superiority (over conventional treatment options) of TIL therapies.

Their tumor-cell killing efficiency is attributed to the fact that they are pre-sensitized to cancer specific antigens. Additionally, this emerging class of biologics is believed to possess the potential to cater to the unmet pharmacological needs, across both oncological and non-oncological disorders, even those where small molecule drugs have proven to be inadequate.

Current Market Landscape of TIL therapies

Over 75 TIL immunotherapies are being evaluated across different stages of preclinical / clinical development, either as monotherapies or in combination with other drugs. Both industry and non-industry players have demonstrated keen interest in the development of novel TIL-based cell therapies.

Further, melanoma emerged as the most popular target indication in this domain. More than 95% of the therapy candidates that are being developed to target a wide range of disease indications are autologous in nature.

Rising Interest in TIL therapies

A growing interest in TIL therapies is reflected from the increase in the partnerships focused on R&D of such therapies. Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this upcoming segment of T-cell immunotherapy, have invested USD 2.7 billion, across 30 instances, since 2013.

Further, in the last 10 years, close to 95 clinical trials evaluating TIL therapies have been registered across different geographies. Mostly driven by the need for effective treatment options for cancer, the TIL therapies pipeline is expected to steadily grow over the coming years. Moreover, clinical success is likely to draw in investments that are likely to support the ongoing and anticipated therapy development initiatives.

Market Size of the TIL therapies Market

With a growing focus on the development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of 40% in the next decade. Specifically, in terms of target indication, the market is anticipated to be driven by therapies being developed to target melanoma and head and neck carcinoma.

Additionally, close to 90% of the market is anticipated to be captured by players based in North America and Europe, in 2035. Overall, we are led to believe that the global TIL therapies market is poised to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

Who are the Key Players in the TIL therapies Market

Examples of key players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Bristol-Myers Squibb, CAR-T (Shanghai) Cell Biotechnology, Cellectis, Incyte Corporation, Instil Bio, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Lytix Biopharma, Phio Pharmaceuticals and Prometheus Laboratories.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. TIL-BASED THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. TIL-based Therapies: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Developer

4.2.2. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.2.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.2.4. Analysis by Key Target Indications

4.2.5. Analysis by Source of T-Cells

4.2.6. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.7. Analysis by Dosing Frequency

4.2.8. Analysis by Target Patient Segment

4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Therapy

4.2.10. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of TIL-based Therapies

4.2.11. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of TIL-based Therapies

4.3. TIL-based Therapies: Overall Developer Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Scope and Methodology

5.3. TIL-based Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

5.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

5.3.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population

5.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status

5.3.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status

5.3.5. Analysis by Trial Phase

5.3.6. Analysis by Trial Phase and Enrolled Patient Population

5.3.7. Analysis by Target Patient Segment

5.3.8. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

5.3.9. Analysis by Study Design

5.3.10. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

5.3.11. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

5.3.12. Word Cloud Analysis: Emerging Focus Areas

5.3.13. Analysis of Clinical Trials by Geography

5.3.14. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Geography

6. KEY OPINION LEADERS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. TIL-based Therapies: Key Opinion Leaders

6.4.1. Analysis by Type of Organization

6.4.2. Analysis by Affiliated Organization

6.4.3. Analysis by Qualification

6.4.4. Analysis by Geographical Location of KOLs

6.4.5. KOL Activeness versus KOL Strength

6.4.6. Most Prominent KOLs: Analysis by RA score

6.4.7. Most Prominent KOLs: Comparison of RA Score and Third-Party Score

7. TIL-BASED THERAPY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. LN-144 / Lifileucel (Iovance Biotherapeutics)

7.2.1. Therapy Overview

7.2.2. Clinical Trial Information

7.2.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints

7.2.4. Clinical Trial Results

7.2.5. Estimated Sales Revenues

7.3. LN-145 (Iovance Biotherapeutics)

7.3.1. Therapy Overview

7.3.2. Clinical Trial Information

7.3.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints

7.3.4. Clinical Trial Results

7.3.5. Estimated Sales Revenues

7.4. ITIL-168 (Instil Bio)

7.4.1. Therapy Overview

7.4.2. Clinical Trial Information

7.4.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints

7.4.4. Clinical Trial Results

7.4.5. Estimated Sales Revenues

7.5. LTX-315 (Lytix Biopharma)

7.5.1. Therapy Overview

7.5.2. Clinical Trial Information

7.5.3. Clinical Trial Endpoints

7.5.4. Clinical Trial Results

7.5.5. Estimated Sales Revenues

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. TIL-based Therapies: Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.3.3. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partnership

8.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partner

8.3.5. Most Popular Products: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.3.6. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.3.7. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8.3.8. Analysis by Geography

8.3.8.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

8.3.8.2. International and Local Deals

9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Type of Funding

9.3. TIL-based Therapies: Funding and Investment Analysis

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Investment

9.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Investor

9.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Instances

9.3.6. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Amount Invested

9.3.7. Analysis of Amount Invested by Geography

9.3.8. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

10. PATENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. TIL-based Therapies: Patent Analysis

10.3.1. Analysis by Patent Publication Year

10.3.2. Analysis By Patent Application Year

10.3.3. Analysis by Geography

10.3.4. Analysis by Type of Player

10.3.5. Analysis by CPC Symbols

10.3.6. Word Cloud Analysis: Emerging Focus Areas

10.3.7. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

10.3.8. TIL-based Therapies: Patent Benchmarking

10.3.9. Analysis By Patent Characteristics

10.3.10. TIL-based Therapies: Patent Valuation

11. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

11.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

11.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

11.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

11.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

11.7. Important Factors for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

11.7.1. Characterization

11.7.2. Cost of Goods

11.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Process

11.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

11.10. Comparison of Player Having In-House Capabilities and Contract Manufacturers

11.11. Regulatory Landscape

11.12. Future Perspectives

12. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies

12.3. Pricing Models for T-Cell Immunotherapies

12.4. Reimbursement related Considerations for T-Cell Immunotherapies

13. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Scope and Limitations

13.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

13.4. Global TIL-Based Therapies Market, 2022-2035

14. COMPANY PROFILES

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Cellectis

14.3. Cellular Biomedicine Group

14.4. Iovance Biotherapeutics

14.5. Lytix Biopharma

14.6. Phio Pharmaceuticals

15. CONCLUDING REMARKS

16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

17. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

18. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

