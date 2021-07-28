Worldwide Time-sensitive Networking Industry to 2027 - Featuring Analog Devices, Broadcom & Advanced Micro Devices Among Others

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Time-sensitive Networking Market By Component, By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Time-sensitive Networking Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 45.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) refers to a collection of IEEE standards that is developed by the Time-Sensitive Task Force of the IEEE 802.1 working group. TSN helps to gather real-time information in order to conduct analytics, boost the productivity of the system and achieve actionable insights. Hence, TSN offers deterministic real-time communication over the Ethernet. Through the various advancements in the standards, Ethernet communication in the future is expected to offer measurable end-to-end latencies, firmly restricted latency fluctuations, and very low packet loss.



Ethernet is playing an important role in the communication in IT sector since a long period. Earlier, there was no set of standards for real-time assistance to IEEE standardized Ethernet that resulted in various alterations of Ethernet for its usage in industrial & transportation systems where real-time communication is a vital component. There was also restricted scalability of the adapted Ethernet solutions for their application in numerous industries. Thus, the IEEE TSN task group introduced new standards for better and real-time delivery of Ethernet traffic. TSN helps in achieving the deterministic real-time communication by utilizing the time & schedule that is developed for message ways on various network entities.



The growth of the time-sensitivity networking market is attributed to the growing adoption of IoT applications by numerous manufacturing industries owing to the emergence of Industry 4.0. The increasing demand for real-time networking by various industrial verticals like automotive, energy & utility, manufacturing, transportation, oil & gas and aerospace, is also contributing to the market growth.



COVID-19 Impact



The global Covid-19 pandemic has impacted every domain of society, even the players operating in the TSN value chain. The increasing adoption of industrial automation in manufacturing units is among the major aspects augmenting the growth of the TSN market. Though, the temporary shutdown of the manufacturing units, offices, and public places has adversely impacted the demand for TSN solutions. In addition, the demand for electronics has reduced drastically across the world due to lockdowns imposed by various governments to curb the spread of the COVID-19, which further affected the growth of the TSN market.



As everything is getting back to normal, the inventory levels and demand for TSN components is expected to increase due to stabilization in the automotive industry. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the production of TSN solutions as manufacturing units around the globe were shut down during the lockdown and the demand for TSN was also reduced.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Switches, Connectors, Hubs, Routers, & Gateways, Memory, Controllers & Processors, Power Supply Devices, Isolators & Convertors and Others. Based on Component, the switches segment acquired the largest market share in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The growing adoption of automation in manufacturing industries is anticipated to create bright growth prospects for TSN switches. Industry 4.0 & IoT are gaining traction as key technologies for industrial automation motion control systems that need interconnected devices on a big scale, which is projected to create demand for TSN switches during the forecast period.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Industrial Automation, Automotive, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Aerospace and Other. Industry 4.0 and IIoT technologies enable industries to automate and combine production tools with other systems and assist companies to improve their productivity & efficiency and enhance predictive maintenance. This is anticipated to bolster the requirement for TSN technology in industrial automation applications to facilitate the effortless connectivity & gain deterministic, wireless, and time-sensitive communication.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Region-wise, North America is expected to emerge as a leading region in the TSN market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of industrial automation solutions & robotics technologies. In addition, this region includes major emerging nations like Canada, the US, and Mexico, which provide considerable growth opportunities for the market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. and Intel Corporation are the forerunners in the Time-sensitive Networking Market. Companies such as Broadcom, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, and Belden, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Belden, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microchip Technology, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.



