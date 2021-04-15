Worldwide Trade Credit Insurance Industry to 2027 - Players Include American International, AON and Atradius Among Others

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Credit Insurance Market by Component, Enterprise Size, Application, Coverage and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Trade credit insurance policy is largely purchased by a borrower of funds to overcome from events of a death, disability, unemployment, and others. It is generally marketed as a credit card feature and is largely available to credit card customers with the monthly cost charging a low percentage of the card's unpaid balance. Trade credit insurance engages in covering several commercial & political risks for businesses & individuals in the market.



Attributed to increased trade, which includes issuing letters of credit (LCs), receivables & invoice finance, and others, the demand for credit insurance has accelerated and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, increase in commercial threats while trading and several benefits provided by credit insurance are major factors that drive the market growth. However, varied & conflicting trade regulations across different jurisdictions and lack of awareness toward trade credit insurance globally are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.



On the contrary, developing economies, such as India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam, are witnessing high growth in their manufacturing sector. Therefore, expansion of business and supplying of goods & services are expected to provide an immense opportunity to the credit insurance market. Moreover, rapid growth of small & medium-sized businesses looking to expand their offerings worldwide which is expected to boost the trade credit insurance market growth in the coming years.



The trade credit insurance market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, application, coverage, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into products and services. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segmented into large enterprises, medium enterprises, and small enterprises. By application, it is categorized into domestic and international.



By coverage, the market is bifurcated whole turnover coverage and single buyer coverage. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into food & beverages, IT & telecom, metals & mining, healthcare, energy & utilities, automotive, and others. Region-wise, the trade credit insurance market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market such as American International Group Inc., Aon plc, Atradius N.V., Coface, Credendo, EULER HERMES, Export Development Canada, QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd., SINOSURE, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders



The study provides in-depth analysis of the global trade credit insurance market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global trade credit insurance market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global trade credit insurance market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

