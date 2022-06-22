Worldwide Trade Credit Insurance Industry to 2027 - Players Include Aon, AXA and China Export & Credit Insurance

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Credit Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global trade credit insurance market reached a value of US$ 10.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.12% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Trade credit insurance (TCI), or credit insurance, refers to a risk management tool that covers the payment risk involved with the purchase and delivery of goods or services. It is purchased to safeguard or overcome the financial losses in case of unforeseen insolvency, bankruptcy or protracted default in payment. It protects manufacturers, traders and service providers against losses from non-payment of a commercial trade debt.

The insurance is usually available to credit card users with a low percentage monthly premium on the unpaid balance of the card. TCI is also used for insuring both domestic and international trade activities and providing coverage for whole or single turnover. As a result, it is widely used across various industries, including food and beverage, information technology (IT), telecommunication, healthcare, energy and automotive.



Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for effective solutions to protect and mitigate the risks of non-payment across various goods and service industries is providing a thrust to the market growth. With the rising import and export activities, organizations are widely investing in various financial tools, such as TCI and letters of credit (LC), to safeguard themselves from financial losses.

In line with this, the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is also contributing to the growth of the market. Various technological advancements, such as the launch of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled insurance solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These technologies aid in running automated business rules, self-learning models, network analysis, predictive analytics and device identification, which are highly beneficial for predicting risks. Other factors, including rapid digitization of the insurance sector, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting fair trade practices, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American International Group Inc., Aon plc, Axa S.A., China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation, Chubb Limited (ACE Limited), Coface, Euler Hermes (Allianz SE), Export Development Canada, Nexus Underwriting Management Ltd., QBE Insurance Group Limited, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global trade credit insurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global trade credit insurance market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the coverages?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprises size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global trade credit insurance market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

