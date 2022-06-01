Worldwide Transaction Monitoring Software Industry to 2027 - Featuring BAE Systems, ComplyAdvantage and FIS Among Others

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transaction Monitoring Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transaction monitoring software market reached a value of US$ 12.67 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 29.53 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Transaction monitoring software helps in the real-time and regular monitoring of activities of financial institutions. It analyzes the historical information and account profile of consumers to take measures and mitigate money laundering risks by determining risks at the customer level.

A transaction monitoring software provides alerts when a transaction is made against a customer profile and violates a rule. These solutions offer various benefits, which include expansion of transaction circle, detecting of financial crimes, easy access to necessary information, compliance with changing regulations and prevention of financial sanctions and risks. At present, transaction monitoring solutions are extensively used in the government and defense, retail and eCommerce, information technology (IT), telecom, healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries.



Transaction Monitoring Software Market Trends

A rapid rise in the digital payments and increasing instances of money laundering are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global transactional monitoring software market. Additionally, the emerging need for effectively managing know you customer (KYC) compliance and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) activities are further fueling the market growth. In line with this, organizations have started using advance analytics to identify high risk activities, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Other than this, the rapidly evolving regulatory framework to eliminate financial threats has led market players to adopt high-technology transactional monitoring software, which is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, governments of various nations have been undertaking several initiatives to spread awareness regarding the benefits of these systems across different industries. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems plc, ComplyAdvantage, Experian plc, Fair Isaac Corporation, FIS, Fiserv Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG and Thomson Reuters Corporation.



