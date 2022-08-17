Worldwide Tube Packaging Industry to 2030 - Players Include lbea, Amcor, Essel Propack and Sonoco Products

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tube Packaging Market Report, by Product Type, by Material Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tube packaging is a system for corralling and protecting a product from damage. It plays a vital role in the safe storage and hygienic handling of a product.

Moreover, it provides protection from dust, moisture, and wind. Apart from safeguarding the product, packaging also helps in marketing the product to customers. Elegant packaging design with various color schemes and designs influences the preference of customers. Aesthetically appealing packaging is meant to reflect the quality of products and hence, serves both as brand promotion and advertising purposes as well. Packaging is of two types, rigid and flexible.

Flexible packaging is any package whose shape can be readily changed to suit consumers' needs such as bags and pouches. Whereas, rigid packaging include boxes, trays, cans, bottles, and pots and is the dominant segment.

Market Dynamics

The personal care & oral care application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Growing awareness regarding health and wellness coupled with higher demand for chemical-free, organic products is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population, especially in the Europe and North America regions, is expected to increase the demand for cosmetic products with anti-aging properties.



North America holds a significant market share in the year 2021 owing to the growing demand from various application industries in this region. The increasing demand for convenient and lightweight packaging is growing the demand for global tube packing market in this region. Plastic-based tube packaging, include laminated tube and extruded plastic tube, is a preferred material type within the country and held a dominant share within the market owing to the convenience in production and printing



On the basis of product type, squeeze tubes accounts for a significant market share in the year 2021. Squeeze tube packaging is used in beauty and cosmetics industry for facial creams, face wash, hair dyes, and others. Growing personal care and cosmetics industry is boosting growth of the squeeze tube packaging segment globally. For instance, in February 2022, L'Oreal has reported a record-breaking year in 2021, with sales growth up 16 percent on a like-for-like basis to US$ 33.17 billion.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global tube packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global tube packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Albea S.A., Amcor Limited, Essel Propack Limited, Sonoco Products Company, World Wide Packaging Inc., Montebello Packaging Inc., VisiPak, Inc., Intrapac International Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Hoffman Neopack AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, and CCL Packaging USA

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global tube packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, tube packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global tube packaging market

