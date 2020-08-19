Worldwide Ultralight and Light Aircraft Industry to 2025 - Featuring Aeropro, Autogyro & Pilatus Aircraft Among Others
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Ultralight & Light Aircraft), End Use (Civil & Commercial and Military), Flight Operation (CTOL & VTOL), Technology (Manned & Unmanned), Propulsion, Material, System and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ultralight and light aircraft market size is expected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2020 to USD 11.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.
The market for ultralight and light aircraft is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand for recreational flights and deliveries of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The global deliveries of ultralight and light aircraft are increasing, supported by the demand for air taxi and urban air mobility. However, risks associated with passenger safety and restrictions on flying drones commercially are limiting the overall growth of the market.
The light aircraft type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ultralight and light aircraft market in 2020
Based on aircraft type, the light aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ultralight and light aircraft market in 2020. These aircraft are used for various air taxi services and charter flights, which are projected to drive the growth of light aircraft deliveries worldwide. However, a rise in the demand for ultralight aircraft in urban air transport is driving the growth of ultralight aircraft type market.
The civil & commercial end-use segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ultralight and light aircraft market in 2020
Based on end-use, the civil & commercial end-use segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ultralight and light aircraft market in 2020. In recent years, the demand for recreational flights, medical applications, and business transport are witnessing growth in developed as well as emerging countries. This is leading to an increasing number of aircraft deliveries for civil & commercial applications in the ultralight and light aircraft market.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the ultralight and light aircraft market in 2020
In recent years, the focus of the US government on enhancing infrastructural facilities and rise in funds raised by technology companies for urban mobility projects, such as passenger drones and E-VTOL are leading to the increasing demand for ultralight and light aircraft in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market
4.2 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type
4.3 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Flight Operation
4.4 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market for Military, by Application
4.5 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market for Civil & Commercial, by Application
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Low Cost of Acquisition, Maintenance, and Operation
5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Uavs in Military Operations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Fluctuations in the Pattern of Aircraft Deliveries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advantages of Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Over Traditional Propulsion
5.2.3.2 Technological Developments in the Field of Drone Payloads and Passenger Drones
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Acceptance of Uavs in Urban Areas
5.2.4.2 Pilot and Passenger Safety Concerns
5.2.4.3 Economic Challenges Faced by Oems Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
5.3 Turboprop Aircraft Deliveries, 2016-2019
5.4 Technology Trends in Hybrid and Electric Propulsion
5.4.1 Fuel Cells
5.4.2 Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S)
5.4.3 Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP)
5.4.4 Multifunctional Structures for High-Energy Lightweight Loadbearing Storage (M-Shells)
5.4.5 Integrated Computational-Experimental Development of Li-Air Batteries for Electric Aircraft (Li-On)
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Ecosystem
6.3 Key Influencers
6.4 Current Trends
6.5 Futuristic Trends
6.5.1 Autonomous Aircraft
6.5.2 Electric Propulsion
6.5.2.1 Hybrid Electric Propulsion System Design
6.5.2.2 All Electric Propulsion System Design
6.5.3 Passenger Drones
6.5.4 Combat Drones
6.5.5 Evtol Aircraft
6.5.6 Urban Air Mobility
6.6 Use Cases
6.6.1 Pegasus Universal Aerospace Carried Out Its First Vtol Business Jet Outing at Ebace
6.6.2 Skydrive Completes First Manned Test of Evtol in Japan
6.7 Average Selling Price for Light Aircraft, 2019
7 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Types
7.2.1 Light Aircraft
7.2.2 Ultralight Aircraft
7.3 Volume of Fixed Wing Ultralight and Light Aircraft Delivered, 2016-2019
7.4 Ultralight Aircraft
7.4.1 Lenient Pilot License Requirement
7.5 Light Aircraft
7.5.1 Increasing Use for Business Travel
7.5.2 600-2,500 MTOW
7.5.2.1 Light Aircraft with an MTOW Range from 600-2,500 Kgs are Used in Agricultural and Medical Services
7.5.3 2,500-5,700 MTOW
7.5.3.1 Light Aircraft with an MTOW Ranging from 2,500-5,700 Kgs are Used for Domestic Business Travels and Military Training
8 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by End Use
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on End Uses of Ultralight and Light Aircraft
8.2.1 Civil & Commercial Segment
8.2.2 Military Segment
8.3 Civil & Commercial
8.3.1 Increasing Use of Light and Ultralight Aircraft for Passenger Travel and Cargo Transport Applications
8.3.2 Passenger
8.3.2.1 Use of Light Aircraft for Domestic Travel Has Resulted in the Growth of Passenger Aircraft
8.3.3 Private
8.3.3.1 Increasing Procurement of Light Aircraft for Business Travels Drive This Segment
8.3.4 Commercial Cargo
8.3.4.1 Transfer of Cargo to Remote Areas
8.3.5 Training
8.3.5.1 Foundation of Pilot Training
8.3.6 Agriculture
8.3.6.1 Air Tractors Used for Farming Needs
8.3.7 Survey & Research
8.3.7.1 Aircraft Used to Collect Important Data
8.3.8 Medical
8.3.8.1 Aircraft for Emergency Services
8.3.9 Others
8.4 Military
8.4.1 Demand for Light Training Aircraft and Uav for Military Applications
8.4.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Isr)
8.4.2.1 Aircraft for Battle Intelligence Through Surveillance
8.4.3 Search & Rescue
8.4.3.1 Aircraft Used to Provide Relief in Distressing Situations
8.4.4 Military Cargo
8.4.4.1 Transferring Cargo to Sensitive Military Locations
8.4.5 Training
8.4.5.1 Training the Pilots for Military Flying
8.4.6 Others
9 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Flight Operation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 CTOL (Conventional Take-Off and Landing)
9.2.1 Rising Procurement of Private Jets and Stol Aircrafts for Passenger Travel Drive This Segment
9.3 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing)
9.3.1 Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Military and Futuristic Commercial V/Stol Aircraft Concepts Expected to Drive This Segment
10 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Propulsion
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Electric/Hybrid
10.2.1 Reducing Carbon Footprints
10.2.2 Solar Powered
10.2.3 Battery Powered
10.2.4 Fuel Cell Powered
10.2.5 Fully Electric
10.3 Conventional Fuel
10.3.1 Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient Engines
10.3.2 Turboprop
10.3.3 Piston Engine
11 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Material
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Aluminum
11.2.1 Light Weight and High Strength
11.3 Composites
11.3.1 Future of Aircraft Material, Lighter than Aluminium
11.4 Others
12 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Technology
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Manned
12.3 Unmanned
13 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by System
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Airframes
13.2.1 Lightweight and High-Strength Composite Materials are Used for the Development of Airframes
13.3 Avionics
13.3.1 Demand for Next-Generation Flight Management Systems is Expected to Drive This Segment
13.4 Aircraft Systems
13.4.1 Rising Technological Advancements in Electrical System is Expected to Drive This Segment
13.5 Cabin Interiors
13.5.1 Increasing Demand for In-Flight Entertainment Systems for Business Aircraft is Expected to Fuel the Market for Cabin Interiors
14 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Aftermarket
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Ultralight Aircraft
14.2.1 Increasing Line Maintenance and Part Replacements in Existing Ultralight Aircraft Fleet
14.3 Light Aircraft
14.3.1 Increasing Flight Hours Resulted in Rise of Replacement for Parts and Aftermarket Services
15 Regional Analysis
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Market
15.3 3 Global Scenarios of Market
15.4 North America
15.5 Europe
15.6 Asia Pacific
15.7 Latin America
15.8 Middle East & Africa
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Market Share Analysis (2019): Ultralight and Light Aircraft
16.3 Competitive Scenario
16.3.1 New Product Launches
16.3.2 Contracts, Partnerships, and Agreements
16.3.3 Expansions & Collaborations
16.4 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping
16.4.1 Star
16.4.2 Emerging Leaders
16.4.3 Pervasive
16.4.4 Emerging Companies
16.5 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Startups Competitive Leadership Mapping
16.5.1 Progressive Companies
16.5.2 Responsive Companies
16.5.3 Dynamic Companies
16.5.4 Starting Blocks
16.5.5 Startups Fundings
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Pipistrel D.O.O Ajdovina
17.3 Evektor-Aerotechnik
17.4 American Legend Aircraft Co.
17.5 P&M Aviation
17.6 Quicksilver Aircraft
17.7 Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.R.L.
17.8 Flight Design General Aviation Gmbh
17.9 Textron Inc.
17.10 Aeropro
17.11 Autogyro Gmbh
17.12 Pilatus Aircraft
17.13 Piper Aircraft
17.14 Vulcan Air
17.15 Cirrus Aircraft
17.16 Honda Aircraft Company
17.17 Startup Company Profiles
17.18 Volocopter Gmbh
17.19 Lilium Gmbh
17.20 Neva Aerospace
17.21 Opener
17.22 Kitty Hawk
17.23 Joby Aviation
17.24 Aston Martin
17.25 Wing
17.26 Karem Aircraft Inc.
17.27 Lift
17.28 Xti Aircraft
18 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Adjacent Markets
19 Appendix
