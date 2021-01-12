Worldwide Unified Communication and Collaboration Industry to 2028 - by Deployment, End-use and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an exhaustive analysis of the global UCC industry. The study includes market size estimates and forecasts in terms of both revenues (US$ Billion). The historical market size of the unified communication market provided for the year 2018, a market estimate for the year 2019, and a forecast for the period (2020 - 2028). This report also covers an in-depth analysis of key market segments based on deployment, end-use, and geography. The study also highlights the market positioning of the key players and their market winning strategies.



Unified communication and collaboration include packaged solutions such as instant messaging, unified messaging, collaboration systems, mobility, conference solutions, transactional and informational systems, and other real-time and non-real-time systems. The global unified communication and collaboration (UCC) market is expected to grow with the adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rising work-from-home culture due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Unified communication can be used for enterprises' social networking and other communication applications.



Organizations across the world have started to appreciate the value of integrating multiple communication applications and the benefits of packaged solutions. Enterprises are deploying new applications along with upgrading their existing messaging or telephony infrastructure. This is trend is expected to continue with the rising need to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs in order to remain competitive in the global market. All these factors represent a positive outlook for the UCC vendors. The unified communications and collaboration (UCC) market was valued at US$ 36.91 Bn in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.4.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.4.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.4.4. Assumptions

1.4.5. Approach Adopted



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market

2.2 Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market, By Deployment, 2019

2.3 Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market, By End-use, 2019

2.4 Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market, By Geography, 2019



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on UCC Market

3.2.1 Impact on UCC Solution Providers

3.2.2 Impact on UCC End-users

3.2.1 Impact on UCC Supply Chain

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition, By Geography

3.7 Competitive Analysis

3.7.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.7.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Deployment

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 On-premise

4.3 Partner-hosted

4.4 Cloud-based



Chapter 5 Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By End-use

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Enterprise

5.3 Education

5.4 Healthcare

5.5 Government

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 North America Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Deployment, 2018 - 2028

6.2.1 Market Analysis

6.3 North America Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 2028

6.3.1 Market Analysis

6.4 North America Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028

6.4.1 U.S.

6.4.2 Canada



Chapter 7 Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Deployment, 2018 - 2028

7.2.1 Market Analysis

7.3 Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 2028

7.3.1 Market Analysis

7.4 Europe Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028

7.4.1 UK

7.4.2 Germany

7.4.3 France

7.4.4 Rest of Europe



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Deployment, 2018 - 2028

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.3 Asia Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 2028

8.3.1 Market Analysis

8.4 Asia Pacific Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



Chapter 9 Rest of the World Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Rest of the World Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Deployment, 2018 - 2028

9.2.1 Market Analysis

9.3 Rest of the World Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By End-use, 2018 - 2028

9.3.1 Market Analysis

9.4 Rest of the World Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028

9.4.1 Latin America

9.4.2 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Google

10.1.1 Google: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.2 Microsoft

10.2.1 Microsoft: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.3 IBM

10.3.1 IBM: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.4 Cisco

10.4.1 Cisco: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.5 Avaya

10.5.1 Avaya: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.6 Aruba Networks

10.6.1 Aruba Networks: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.7 Slack

10.7.1 Slack: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.8 RingCentral

10.8.1 RingCentral: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.9 Mitel

10.9.1 Mitel: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

10.10 8x8

10.10.1 8x8: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Applications Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)



