Worldwide Urban Air Mobility Industry to 2035 - Increasing Demand for Air Ambulance Vehicles Presents Opportunities

The urban air mobility industry analysis projects the market to have a significant growth of CAGR 27.37% based on the values during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market by 2035 with a share of 39.27%. The Asia-Pacific region includes China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, but China is expected to acquire a major share in 2035 due to the increase in the population and traffic congestion in megacities in the country.



The urban air mobility market has gained huge importance in the past few years. This is due to the rising demand for an alternate mode of transportation that is quicker and more efficient than the current transportation services. Several government agencies and associations have started drafting policies and regulations to make sure that the airspace is managed to enable higher and safer operations of the aircraft and drones.



Scope of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market



The global urban air mobility market research provides the market information for segmentation, such as the classification of the vehicles based on their range and application, as well as the ecosystem, operations, end-use industry, and platform architecture. The market analysis examines the urban air mobility market outlook in terms of the trends, driving forces, opportunities, technological advancements, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Urban Air Mobility Market Segmentation



The report constitutes an extensive study of the urban air mobility industry. The report largely focuses on providing market information for the air mobility vehicles covering various segments, products, applications, and regions. The travel range included less than 20 kilometers, 20-100 kilometers, 100-400 kilometers, and greater than 400 kilometers. The applications were classified into passenger transportation, cargo transportation, medical and emergency aid transportation, and food delivery. The market is further segmented into operation, end-use industry, and platform architecture such as fixed-wing, rotor-wing, and others.



The urban air mobility market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Urban Air Mobility Industry



The key players in the global urban air mobility market include Acubed by Airbus S.A.S.(U.S.), Airspace Experience Technologies (U.S.), Aurora Flight Sciences (U.S.), Bell Textron Inc (U.S.), DELOREAN AEROSPACE (U.S.), EHang (China), EVE Air Mobility (U.S.), Joby Aviation (U.S.), Kitty Hawk (U.S.), Lilium GmbH (Germany), NEVA Aerospace (U.K.), Opener (U.S.), Pipistrel Group (Slovenia), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), and other key players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Urban Air Mobility Market: Overview

1.1.2 Futuristic Trends

1.1.2.1 Cellular Connected Drones

1.1.2.2 Drone Receptacles

1.1.2.3 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion

1.1.2.4 Hydrogen Propulsion

1.1.2.5 Smart Ground Infrastructure

1.1.2.6 Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity

1.1.2.7 Fully Autonomous Systems

1.1.2.8 Safety Solutions

1.1.3 Leading Manufacturers, Products, and Technical Specifications

1.1.4 Transition of Urban Air Mobility to Advanced Air Mobility

1.1.5 Commercialization of UAM

1.1.6 Regulatory Framework

1.1.6.1 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

1.1.6.2 European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

1.1.6.3 Drone Regulations

1.1.7 Investment Scenario: Start-Ups and Stakeholders in UAM Market

1.1.8 Patent Analysis

1.1.8.1 Introduction

1.1.8.2 Patent Landscape

1.1.9 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Need for an Alternate Mode of Transportation in Urban Mobility

1.2.1.2 Demand for an Efficient Mode of Logistics and Transportation Service

1.2.1.3 Adoption of Urban Air Mobility Due to Environmental Concerns

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Short-Term Challenges

1.2.2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Urban Air Mobility Market

1.2.2.2 Long-Term Challenges

1.2.2.2.1 Lack of Technology in Infrastructure in Megacities

1.2.2.2.2 Stringent Regulations on Urban Air Mobility Operations by Aviation Authorities.

1.2.3 Key Business Developments

1.2.3.1 Business Strategies

1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Air Ambulance Vehicles

1.2.4.2 Smart City Initiatives Will Demand Urban Air Mobility



2 Application

2.1 Overview

2.2 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (By Range)

2.2.1 <_0 />2.2.2 20 km-100 km

2.2.3 100 km-400 km

2.2.4 >400 km

2.3 Demand Analysis for Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Range)

2.4 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Application)

2.4.1 Passenger Transportation

2.4.2 Cargo Transportation

2.4.3 Medical and Emergency Aid Transportation

2.4.4 Food Delivery

2.5 Demand Analysis for Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Application)



3 Products

3.1 Overview

3.2 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Ecosystem)

3.2.1 Platform

3.2.1.1 Delivery Drones

3.2.1.2 eVTOLs

3.2.1.2.1 Air Taxi

3.2.1.2.2 Personal Air Vehicles

3.2.1.2.3 Air Ambulance and Medical Transportation Vehicles

3.2.2 Demand Analysis for Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Platform)

3.2.3 Infrastructure

3.2.3.1 UTM

3.2.3.2 Vertiports

3.2.3.3 Charging Stations

3.3 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Operation)

3.3.1 Piloted Operation

3.3.2 Optionally Piloted

3.3.3 Autonomous Operation

3.4 Demand Analysis for Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Operation)

3.5 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by End-User)

3.5.1 E-commerce

3.5.2 Healthcare

3.5.3 Food Delivery

3.5.4 Transportation and Logistics

3.5.5 Tourism

3.5.6 Others

3.6 Demand Analysis for Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by End-User)

3.7 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Platform Architecture)

3.7.1 Fixed Wing

3.7.2 Rotor Wing

3.7.3 Others

3.7.3.1 Tilt Rotor

3.7.3.2 Thrust Vector Control

3.8 Demand Analysis for Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Platform Architecture)



4 Region

4.1 Global Urban Air Mobility Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Acubed-Airbus

5.1.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.1.1.1 Role of Acubed-Airbus in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.1.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.1.1.2 Business Strategies

5.1.1.2.1 Product Developments and Demonstrations

5.1.1.3 Corporate Strategies

5.1.1.3.1 Partnerships

5.1.1.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of Acubed-Airbus

5.1.1.5 R&D Analysis

5.2 Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1 Role of Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc. in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.2 Business Strategies

5.2.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.3.1 Memorandum of Understanding

5.2.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc.

5.3 Aurora Flight Sciences

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.1 Role of Aurora Flight Sciences in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.3.2 Corporate Strategies

5.3.2.1 Corporate Strategies

5.3.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Aurora Flight Sciences

5.4 Bell Textron Inc.

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.1.1 Role of Bell Textron Inc. in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.4.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.4.2 Business Strategies

5.4.2.1 Product Developments and Launches

5.4.3 Corporate Strategies

5.4.3.1 Partnership

5.4.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of Bell Textron Inc

5.5 DELOREAN AEROSPACE, LLC

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.5.1.1 Role of DELOREAN AEROSPACE, LLC in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.5.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of DELOREAN AEROSPACE, LLC

5.6 EHang

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.6.1.1 Role of EHang in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.6.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.6.2 Business Strategies

5.6.2.1 Product Launches, Demonstrations, and Expansions

5.6.3 Corporate Strategies

5.6.3.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

5.6.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of EHang

5.6.5 R&D Analysis

5.7 EVE Air Mobility

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.7.1.1 Role of Eve Air Mobility in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.7.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.7.2 Business Strategies

5.7.2.1 Business Expansion

5.7.3 Corporate Strategies

5.7.3.1 Collaboration

5.7.4 Strengths and Weaknesses of Eve Air Mobility

5.8 Jaunt Air Mobility LLC

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.8.1.1 Role of Jaunt Air Mobility LLC in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.8.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.8.2 Corporate Strategies

5.8.2.1 Partnerships and MoUs

5.8.2.2 Agreements and Acquisitions

5.8.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Jaunt Air Mobility LLC

5.9 Joby Aviation

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.1.1 Role of Joby Aviation in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.9.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.9.2 Corporate Strategies

5.9.2.1 Merger, Agreement, and Acquisitions

5.9.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Joby Aviation

5.1 Kitty Hawk

5.10.1 Company Overview

5.10.1.1 Role of Kitty Hawk in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.10.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.10.2 Corporate Strategies

5.10.2.1 Partnerships

5.10.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Kitty Hawk

5.11 Lilium GmbH

5.11.1 Company Overview

5.11.1.1 Role of Lilium GmbH in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.11.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.11.2 Corporate Strategies

5.11.2.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

5.11.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Lilium GmbH

5.12 NEVA Aerospace

5.12.1 Company Overview

5.12.1.1 Role of NEVA Aerospace in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.12.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.12.2 Strengths and Weaknesses of NEVA Aerospace

5.13 Opener

5.13.1 Company Overview

5.13.1.1 Role of Opener in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.13.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.13.2 Business Strategies

5.13.2.1 Award and Expansion

5.13.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Opener

5.14 Pipistrel Group

5.14.1 Company Overview

5.14.1.1 Role of Pipistrel Group in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.14.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.14.2 Business Strategies

5.14.2.1 Product Launch

5.14.2.2 Award and Partnership

5.14.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Pipistrel

5.15 Volocopter GmbH

5.15.1 Company Overview

5.15.1.1 Role of Volocopter GmbH in Global Urban Air Mobility Market

5.15.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.15.2 Business Strategies

5.15.2.1 Product Launch and Demonstration

5.15.2.2 Business Expansion and Cooperation

5.15.3 Strengths and Weaknesses of Volocopter GmbH

5.16 Other Key Players

5.16.1 AMSL Aero Pty Ltd

5.16.2 AutoFlight

5.16.3 Electra Aero, Inc.

5.16.4 Honeywell International Inc.

5.16.5 Hyundai Motor Company

5.16.6 Overair, Inc.

5.16.7 Skyports Limited

5.16.8 Trek Aerospace, Inc.

5.16.9 Varon Vehicles Corporation

5.16.10 Wing Aviation LLC

5.16.11 Wingcopter

5.16.12 Wisk Aero LLC



6 Research Methodology

