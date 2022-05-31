Worldwide Utility Billing Software Industry to 2027 - Featuring Continental Utility Solutions, Exceleron Software and Jayhawk Software Among Others

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Utility Billing Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global utility billing software market reached a value of US$ 4.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.73 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Utility billing software (UBS) refers to a specially designed platform that is deployed for invoicing gas, water, and electricity services. It aids in generating bills, posting cash, resolving user inquiries, integrating finances, managing accounts, and examining delinquent accounts, thus reducing the risks of fraudulent activities. The UBS also assists power companies in improving customer support, enhancing accuracy, reducing cost-to-serve, and strategizing the marketing campaigns. At present, UBS is commercially categorized based on its varying deployment models, such as cloud-based, on-premises, and build-your-own solutions.



The increasing need to enhance the overall operational efficiency at reduced costs is currently facilitating the adoption of UBS solutions across various power distribution companies. In line with this, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent implementation of lockdown has led to a shift from conventionally used bill paying methods toward online bill paying applications, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, significant improvements in legacy billing systems, such as the integration of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, to meet the evolving dynamics of utility industry is contributing to the market growth. The introduction of smart grid technology and smart meters for promoting efficient electricity transmission, reducing the utility power costs, and restoring power after disturbances is propelling the market growth significantly.

Other factors, including strategic collaborations between companies to launch more advanced cloud-based electricity billing software, along with the extensive utilization of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops to support digital payments and the increasing accessibility to the high-speed internet, especially in the developing region, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Continental Utility Solutions Inc., ePsolutions Inc., Exceleron Software, Harris Computer (Constellation Software Inc.), Jayhawk Software Inc., Jendev Corporation, Methodia Group, Oracle Corporation, Sigma Software Solutions Inc., SkyBill SIA and Utilibill Pvt. Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global utility billing software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global utility billing software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global utility billing software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Utility Billing Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

6.1 On-premises

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cloud-based

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Platform as a Service

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Infrastructure as a Service

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Software as a Service

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Water

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Power Distribution

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Oil and Gas

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Telecommunication

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Continental Utility Solutions Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 ePsolutions Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Exceleron Software

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Harris Computer (Constellation Software Inc.)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Jayhawk Software Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Jendev Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Methodia Group

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Oracle Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Sigma Software Solutions Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 SkyBill SIA

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Utilibill Pvt. Ltd.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3ifqp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets