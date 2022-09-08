Worldwide UV-Curable Resin Industry to 2027 - by Resin Type, Composition, Application and Region

Sep 08, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size & Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UV-curable resins are defined as the cured and polymerized resins which used as raw materials in bonding, sealing, and coating. They find their major application in Printing, Coating, Adhesives & sealants, and others. The UV-curable resins provide enhanced chemical resistance, good workability, and fast curing time.
The increase in consumption in various end use industries including automotive, graphics, industrial, and wood coating is expected to boost the global UV-curable resins market growth. Furthermore, the rise in demand for eco-friendly curable resins will positively influence the market growth.
Also, continuous technological developments along with low-cost manufacturing equipment expected to fuel the global UV-curable resins market growth. The advanced technologies have given ease in the manufacturing process.
The increase in emphasis on safe, sustainable, odor-free and green materials by various regulatory authorities across the world has resulted in the raise in need of these products. In addition, growing environmental concerns, and stringent regulations regarding the use of plastic products will support the growth of UV-curable resin market in near future.
High initial capital cost is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global UV-Curable resin market growth. Also, the finishing defects caused by incomplete drying may limit the global UV-Curable resin market growth.
Market Segmentation
The Global UV-Curable Resin Market is segmented into resin type such as Acrylated Epoxies, Acrylated Polysters, Acrylated Urethanes, Acrylated Silicones, and Others, by composition such as Monomers, Photoinitiators, Oligomers, and Coinitiators. Further, market is segmented into application such as Printing, Coating, Adhesives & sealants, and others.
Also, Global UV-Curable Resin Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Some key operating players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, Allnex, Arkema Group, Covestro AG, DIC CORPORATION, DSM, Eternal Materials Co.,Ltd., Dymax Corporation, IGM Resins, Nippon-Gohsei, SOLTECH LTD., etc.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global UV-Curable Resin Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global UV-Curable Resin Market, By Resin Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Resin Type
5.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type
5.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Resin Type
5.3.1 Acrylated Epoxies
5.3.2 Acrylated Polyesters
5.3.3 Acrylated Urethanes
5.3.4 Acrylated Silicones
5.3.5 Others
6 Global UV-Curable Resin Market, By Composition
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Composition
6.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Composition
6.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Composition
7 Global UV-Curable Resin Market, By Application
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
7.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Application
7.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Application
7.3.1 Printing
7.3.2 Coating
7.3.3 Adhesives & sealants
7.3.4 Others
8 Global UV-Curable Resin Market, By Region
8.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Region
9 North America UV-Curable Resin Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type
9.3 North America UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Composition
9.4 North America UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.5 North America UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 U.S.
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
10 EuropeUV-Curable Resin Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type
10.3 Europe UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Composition
10.4 Europe UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.5 Europe UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.5.4 Rest of Europe
11 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Resin Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type
11.3 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Composition
11.4 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.5 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
12 Latin America UV-Curable Resin Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type
12.3 Latin America UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Composition
12.4 Latin America UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.5 Latin America UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, Country
13 Middle East UV-Curable Resin Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East UV-Curable Resin Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type
13.3 Middle East UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Composition
13.4 Middle East UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Application
13.5 Middle East UV-Curable Resin Market Size and Forecast, By Country
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 BASF SE
15.2. Allnex
15.3. Arkema Group
15.4 Covestro AG
15.5 DIC CORPORATION
15.6 DSM
15.7 Eternal Materials Co.,Ltd
15.8 Dymax Corporation
15.9 IGM Resins
15.10 Nippon-Gohsei,
15.11SOLTECH LTD
Share this article