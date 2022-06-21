Worldwide Vaccine Adjuvants Industry to 2035 - Players Include Adjuvance Technologies, Avanti Polar Lipids and Blue Willow Biologics Among Others

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Type of Vaccine Adjuvant, Route of Administration, Target Therapeutic Area and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the vaccine adjuvant market. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of vaccine adjuvant developers.



As per recent estimates (reported in May 2022), more than 11.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across 184 countries; this value roughly translates to 20.9 million doses per day. Vaccines have enabled the prevention of more than 37 million deaths due to various disease indications, such as cholera, diphtheria, influenza, tetanus, whooping cough and measles, between 2000 to 2019. Given the rate at which the global population is growing and taking into consideration the prevalent (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and anticipated future trends, the demand for vaccines is likely to increase significantly.

According to experts, the global vaccines market is anticipated to generate revenues worth USD 100 billion by 2025. In this regard, significant strides have been made to develop safe and effective, next generation vaccine candidates, such as sub-unit vaccines, recombinant vaccines, conjugate vaccines and DNA vaccines.

However, such vaccines employ purified non-living vaccine antigens (unlike their counterparts, live attenuated and inactivated vaccines) and are, most often, less immunogenic and require an additional aid to increase their immunogenicity against the target antigens. As a result, a variety of vaccine adjuvants (substances with the innate potential to augment an immune response), such as AS04 (Cervarix), MF59 (Fluad), AS01B (Shingrix) and CpG 1018 (Heplisav-B), have been discovered and are now available for the development of more effective and versatile vaccine formulations.



Presently, an increasing number of vaccines under development are incorporating vaccine adjuvants owing to various advantages offered by such agents, including improved adaptive response to a vaccine, guiding the type of adaptive response to produce the most effective forms of immunity for each specific pathogen and facilitation of the use of smaller doses of antigen.

Further, majority of the adjuvants used in human vaccines enhance humoral immunity; however, several novel adjuvants in clinical or preclinical development are focused on enhancing specific types of T-cell responses to generate multifaceted immune responses required for complex indications, such as malaria and HIV-AIDS. Currently, more than 70 companies and academic / research institutes are engaged in the development of various types of vaccine adjuvants.

It is worth highlighting that capital investments worth over USD 5.5 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors during the last five years to fund the product development activity in this domain. In addition, there have been several recently reported instances of collaborations between industry / academic stakeholders to advance the development of various vaccine adjuvants. Driven by the increasing demand for safe and effective vaccines, ongoing pace of innovation in this field and financial support from the investors, the vaccine adjuvants market is likely to witness substantial growth in the mid to long-term.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the vaccine adjuvants domain?

Which global regions are considered as key hubs for vaccine adjuvant research and development?

What is the relative competitiveness of different vaccine adjuvant developers?

Which type of vaccines are suitable for vaccine adjuvants?

Which type of partnership model is most commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Vaccines

3.3. An Overview of Vaccine Adjuvants

3.3.1. Historical Evolution

3.3.2. Mechanism of Action

3.3.3. Classification of Vaccine Adjuvants

3.3.3.1. Based on Composition

3.3.3.2. Based on Chemical Structure

3.3.3.3. Based on Function

3.3.3.4. Based on Molecular Targets

3.3.4. Advantages Offered by Vaccine Adjuvants

3.4. Concluding Remarks



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Vaccine Adjuvants Developers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Vaccine Adjuvants based on Composition

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Vaccine Adjuvants based on Chemical Structure

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Vaccine Adjuvants based on Function

4.2.7. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Product

4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Molecular Target

4.2.10. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.11. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

4.2.12. Analysis by Type of Compatible Vaccines

4.2.13. Analysis by Application Area

4.2.14. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Vaccine Adjuvants Developed



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Methodology

5.4. Vaccine Adjuvants Developers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

5.4.1. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Small Players

5.4.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-Sized Players

5.4.3. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Large Players



6. COMPANY PROFILES: VACCINE ADJUVANT DEVELOPERS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Adjuvance Technologies

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Vaccine Adjuvant Offerings

6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Avanti Polar Lipids

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Vaccine Adjuvant Offerings

6.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. Blue Willow Biologics

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Vaccine Adjuvant Offerings

6.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5. Novavax

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Vaccine Adjuvant Offerings

6.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.6. Phibro Animal Health

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Vaccine Adjuvant Offerings

6.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.7. Vaxart

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Vaccine Adjuvant Offerings

6.7.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



7. COMPANY PROFILES: VACCINE ADJUVANT DEVELOPERS BASED IN EUROPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. CureVac

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Vaccine Adjuvant Offerings

7.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. eTheRNA immunotherapies

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Vaccine Adjuvant Offerings

7.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. GSK

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Vaccine Adjuvant Offerings

7.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



8. COMPANY PROFILES: VACCINE ADJUVANT DEVELOPERS BASED IN ASIA-PACIFIC

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Advagene Biopharma

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Vaccine Adjuvant Offerings

8.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.3. OBI Pharma

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Vaccine Adjuvant Offerings

8.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



9. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Vaccine Adjuvants: Clinical Trial Analysis

9.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

9.3.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Enrolled Patient Population

9.3.3. Analysis by Trial Recruitment Status

9.3.4. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Trial Status

9.3.5. Analysis by Trial Phase

9.3.6. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Phase

9.3.7. Analysis by Target Patient Segment

9.3.8. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

9.3.9. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

9.3.10. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

9.3.11. Analysis by Key Focus Areas (Word Cloud Representation)

9.3.12. Analysis of Trials by Geography

9.3.13. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Geography



10. PATENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Vaccine Adjuvants: Patent Analysis

10.3.1. Analysis by Application Year

10.3.2. Analysis by Publication Year

10.3.3. Analysis by Geography

10.3.4. Analysis by CPC Symbols

10.3.5. Analysis by Emerging Focus Areas

10.3.6. Analysis by Type of Applicant

10.3.7. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

10.4. Vaccine Adjuvants: Patent Benchmarking

10.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics

10.5. Vaccine Adjuvants: Patent Valuation

10.6. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations



11. LIKELY PARTNERS ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scoring Criteria and Key Assumptions

11.3. Scope and Methodology

11.4. Potential Strategic Partners

11.4.1. Potential Strategic Partners in North America

11.4.1.1. Most Likely Partners in North America

11.4.1.2. Likely Partners in North America

11.4.1.3. Less Likely Partners in North America

11.4.2. Potential Strategic Partners in Europe

11.4.2.1. Most Likely Partners in Europe

11.4.2.2. Likely Partners in Europe

11.4.2.3. Less Likely Partners in Europe

11.4.3. Potential Strategic Partners in Asia Pacific

11.4.3.1. Most Likely Partners in Asia Pacific

11.4.3.2. Likely Partners in Asia Pacific

11.4.3.3. Less Likely Partners in Asia Pacific



12. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Partnership Models

12.3. Vaccine Adjuvants: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

12.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

12.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

12.3.4. Analysis by Type of Vaccine Adjuvant

12.3.5. Analysis by Type of Product

12.3.6. Analysis by Type of Partner Company

12.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

12.3.8. Analysis by Geography

12.3.8.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals

12.3.8.2. International and Local Deals



13. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Types of Funding

13.3. Vaccine Adjuvants: Funding and Investments

13.3.1. Analysis of Funding Instances by Year

13.3.2. Analysis of Amount Invested by Year

13.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

13.3.4. Analysis of Amount Invested and Type of Funding

13.3.5. Analysis by Type of Investor

13.3.6. Analysis of Amount Invested by Type of Investor

13.3.7. Analysis by Type of Vaccine Adjuvant

13.3.8. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

13.3.9. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Invested

13.3.10. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

13.3.11. Analysis of Amount Invested by Geography

13.3.11.1. Analysis by Region

13.3.11.2. Analysis by Country



14. MARKET FORECAST

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market, 2022-2035



15. CASE STUDY: USFDA APPROVED ADJUVANTED VACCINES

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. List of FDA Approved Vaccines

15.2.1. Analysis by Year of Approval

15.2.2. Analysis by Number of Adjuvanted Vaccines

15.2.3. Analysis by Type of Vaccine

15.2.4. Analysis by Type of Adjuvant

15.2.5. Analysis by Type of Vaccine and Type of Adjuvant

15.2.6. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area



16. CONCLUSION



17. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Adjuvatis

17.2.1. Company Snapshot

17.2.2. Interview Transcript: Bernard Verrier (Co-founder, Scientific Referent)

17.3. Kupando

17.3.1. Company Snapshot

17.3.2. Interview Transcript: Johanna Holldack (Chief Executive Officer)

17.4. Pacific GeneTech

17.4.1. Company Snapshot

17.4.2. Interview Transcript: Cindy Tsang (Director of Business Development)



18. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



19. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/td6gd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets