Worldwide Vaginal Laxity Industry to 2025 - Postmenopausal Hormonal Changes in Women are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vaginal Laxity Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the global vaginal laxity market with market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, and market share by potential adopters.



The report encompasses a brief regional analysis of the US vaginal laxity market in terms of value, procedures and total consumables market. Growth of global vaginal laxity market forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration previous growth patterns, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.



The global vaginal laxity market is highly competitive due to the presence of large number of players but Viveve Medical, Inc. is outperforming among all the players. A brief company profiling of major players such as Viveve Medical (Viveve System), Almirall (ThermiGen), Hologic (MonaLisa Touch) and Fotona has been provided in the report on the basis of attributes like business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by these companies.

A wide number of treatments are available for vaginal laxity, which help women to regain their shape post child birth. Some of the popular treatments for vaginal laxity are: kegel exercise, vaginal cones, tightening creams, vagina rejuvenation and reconstructive surgery.



The global vaginal laxity market has shown rising trends over the past few years and is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period i.e. 2021 to 2025. Drivers that are and would support the growth of the market are multiple normal delivery under proper attendant, application of forceps during childbirth, etc.



The market is expected to grow on the back of developing technology, emergence of genital aesthetics, etc. in the near future. However, the market is facing some challenges such as aftereffects associated with vaginal tightening surgery, high surgery cost, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Vaginal Laxity

2.1.1 Vaginal Laxity: An Overview

2.1.2 Causes of Vaginal Laxity

2.1.3 Treatment Types for Vaginal Laxity

Kegel Exercises

Vaginal Cones

Tightening Creams

Vagina Rejuvenation

Reconstructive Surgery



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Vaginal Laxity Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Vaginal Laxity Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Vaginal Laxity Market by Region (The US and Other)

3.1.3 Global Vaginal Laxity Market by Potential Adopters



4. Country Analysis

4.1 The US Vaginal Laxity Market

4.1.1 The US Vaginal Laxity Total Consumables Market

4.1.2 The US Vaginal Laxity Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Multiple Normal Delivery Under Proper Attendant

5.1.2 Postmenopausal Hormonal Changes in Women

5.1.3 Application of Forceps During Childbirth

5.1.4 Rising Aging Women

5.1.5 Lethargic Lifestyles

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Aftereffects Associated with Vaginal Tightening Surgery

5.2.2 High Surgery Cost

5.2.3 Increasing C-Section Deliveries

5.2.4 Lack of Awareness

5.2.5 FDA Against Energy-Based Devices to Perform Vaginal 'Rejuvenation'

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Developing Technology

5.3.2 Emergence of Genital Aesthetics

5.3.3 Growing Acceptance of Vaginal Surgery in Asia Pacific



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Vaginal Laxity Market Player by Devices

6.3 Global Vaginal Laxity Market Players Competitive Landscape



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Viveve Medical, Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Almirall

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Hologic, Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Fotona

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Business Strategy

