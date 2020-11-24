Worldwide Valve Controller Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants
Nov 24, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valve Controller - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Valve Controller market accounted for $1.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.43 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Surging focus on establishing new nuclear power plants and the rising importance of monitoring & controlling in the process industries for improved efficiency are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of standardized norms and governing policies are hampering the growth of the market.
A valve controller is a valve used to control fluid flow by varying the size of the flow passage as directed by a signal from a controller. This enables the direct control of flow rate and the consequential control of process quantities such as pressure, temperature, and liquid level. The opening or closing of automatic control valves is usually done by electrical, hydraulic or pneumatic actuators. Normally with a modulating valve, which can be set to any position between fully open and fully closed, valve positioners are used to ensure the valve attains the desired degree of opening.
Based on the end-user, the chemical industry segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the properties include handling media, such as abrasive silica, molten slurry, liquefied wax, high-velocity hard particles, corrosive attacks, and fugitive emissions. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rapid population growth and urbanization in developing economies, such as China, Japan, and India. This, in turn, increased the demand for control valve assemblies with valve controllers.
Some of the key players profiled in the Valve Controller Market include ABB, Siemens, Baker Hughes, CIRCOR, SMC Corporation, Dymax Corporation, Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Azbil, Curtiss Wright Group, Samson Controls, Tokyo Keiki, and Schneider Electric.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Valve Controller Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Digital
5.3 Mechanical
5.4 Traditional
6 Global Valve Controller Market, By Communication Protocol
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Foundation Fieldbus
6.3 Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (HART)
6.4 Profibus (Process Field Bus)
6.5 Other Communication Protocols
6.5.1 Canopen
6.5.2 Bluetooth
6.5.3 Ethernet
6.5.4 Modbus
7 Global Valve Controller Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Building & Construction
7.3 Chemical Industry
7.4 Corporate
7.5 Education
7.6 Energy & Power
7.7 Food & Beverage
7.8 Metals & Mining
7.9 Oil & Gas
7.10 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
7.11 Pulp & Paper
7.12 Shipbuilding Industry
7.13 Water & Wastewater Treatment
8 Global Valve Controller Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Direct Channel
8.3 Distribution Channel
9 Global Valve Controller Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 ABB
11.2 Siemens
11.3 Baker Hughes
11.4 CIRCOR
11.5 SMC Corporation
11.6 Dymax Corporation
11.7 Emerson
11.8 Flowserve Corporation
11.9 Azbil
11.10 Curtiss Wright Group
11.11 Samson Controls
11.12 Tokyo Keiki
11.13 Schneider Electric
