Worldwide Valve Controller Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valve Controller - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Valve Controller market accounted for $1.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.43 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Surging focus on establishing new nuclear power plants and the rising importance of monitoring & controlling in the process industries for improved efficiency are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of standardized norms and governing policies are hampering the growth of the market.



A valve controller is a valve used to control fluid flow by varying the size of the flow passage as directed by a signal from a controller. This enables the direct control of flow rate and the consequential control of process quantities such as pressure, temperature, and liquid level. The opening or closing of automatic control valves is usually done by electrical, hydraulic or pneumatic actuators. Normally with a modulating valve, which can be set to any position between fully open and fully closed, valve positioners are used to ensure the valve attains the desired degree of opening.



Based on the end-user, the chemical industry segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the properties include handling media, such as abrasive silica, molten slurry, liquefied wax, high-velocity hard particles, corrosive attacks, and fugitive emissions. By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rapid population growth and urbanization in developing economies, such as China, Japan, and India. This, in turn, increased the demand for control valve assemblies with valve controllers.



Some of the key players profiled in the Valve Controller Market include ABB, Siemens, Baker Hughes, CIRCOR, SMC Corporation, Dymax Corporation, Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Azbil, Curtiss Wright Group, Samson Controls, Tokyo Keiki, and Schneider Electric.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Valve Controller Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Digital

5.3 Mechanical

5.4 Traditional



6 Global Valve Controller Market, By Communication Protocol

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Foundation Fieldbus

6.3 Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (HART)

6.4 Profibus (Process Field Bus)

6.5 Other Communication Protocols

6.5.1 Canopen

6.5.2 Bluetooth

6.5.3 Ethernet

6.5.4 Modbus



7 Global Valve Controller Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Building & Construction

7.3 Chemical Industry

7.4 Corporate

7.5 Education

7.6 Energy & Power

7.7 Food & Beverage

7.8 Metals & Mining

7.9 Oil & Gas

7.10 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

7.11 Pulp & Paper

7.12 Shipbuilding Industry

7.13 Water & Wastewater Treatment



8 Global Valve Controller Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct Channel

8.3 Distribution Channel



9 Global Valve Controller Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 ABB

11.2 Siemens

11.3 Baker Hughes

11.4 CIRCOR

11.5 SMC Corporation

11.6 Dymax Corporation

11.7 Emerson

11.8 Flowserve Corporation

11.9 Azbil

11.10 Curtiss Wright Group

11.11 Samson Controls

11.12 Tokyo Keiki

11.13 Schneider Electric



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50312y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

