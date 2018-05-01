Worldwide Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group, Belron, Selects Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses and Blitzz

Belron will be deploying M300 Smart Glasses into select markets in the US and UK to provide valuable remote video assistance to their vehicle glass repair technicians using Blitzz. Blitzz, a new Vuzix Industrial Partner (VIP), provides a mobile platform that helps users quickly deploy a high-quality video powered remote assistance and collaboration application, without any technical development. Blitzz uses AI-powered workflow algorithms and offers equipment specific predictive support as well.

"We were seeking a hands-free remote telepresence solution to assist our windshield and automotive body repair service technicians to continually drive quality of service and improve turnaround times. Using Blitzz on the Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses will allow our company to collaborate and exchange documents and connect our field technicians directly to our master technicians from anywhere around the globe," commented Kelly Francis, Innovation Solutions Manager at Belron.

"We are excited to have been selected as a key technology provider by Belron, a global organization known for their innovation and exceptional customer service. In addition, we officially welcome Blitzz to the Vuzix Industrial Partner program and look forward to expanding our business relationship across their extensive customer base. Collaboration tools like Blitzz allow Belron and organizations like them to exponentially expand their ability to transfer information from the remote, senior experts directly to the front-line field technicians, as a means of delivering next-gen customer and field service," said Paul Boris, COO of Vuzix.

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 65 patents and 44 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK and Tokyo, Japan.

Belron makes a difference by solving people's problems with real care. It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement with unrivalled brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. Building on its existing capability and expertise, Belron is expanding its services to focus on solving problems for people who need assistance with damage repairs to their vehicles and their homes. In 2017, Belron acquired several businesses carrying out Automotive Damage Repair and Replacement (ADRR) and Home Damage Repair and Replacement (HDRR). In addition, it manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. Belron served 16.5 million consumers in 2017 in 34 countries with a focus on service quality generating a very high level of customer satisfaction.

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Blitzz and Belron as well as the Company's leadership in the Video Eyewear, VR and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

