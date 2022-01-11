Worldwide Vinegar Industry to 2026 - Featuring Australian Vinegar, Mizkan and Aspall Cyder Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinegar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vinegar market reached a value of US$ 2.25 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.55 Billion by 2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Vinegar refers to an acidic liquid which is produced by the fermentation of ethanol. It is characterized by a sour taste and is rich in vitamin B-1, riboflavin as well as mineral salts. It is widely used as a marinade, preservative and flavor balancer in the food industry. Apple, coconut, malt, cane, lemon and fig are some of the most common flavors of vinegar available in the market. In recent years, there has also been an increase in the demand for gluten-free and organic vinegar products among health-conscious consumers.

A significant rise in the demand for ready-to-eat food products has been witnessed owing to factors such as busy schedules, changing dietary patterns and increasing disposable income levels. As vinegar is used to keep these items fresh and nutritious over longer periods, this trend is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, since vinegar has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, it is also utilized in disinfectants, stain removers, antiperspirants, photographic materials, dyes, medicines and hair conditioners. Moreover, wood vinegar is extensively used by farmers for improving seed germination, soil enrichment and root growth stimulation.

Acetifici Italiani Modena S.R.L.

Australian Vinegar

Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.

Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc.

Kraft Heinz Company

Mizkan

Shanxi Shuita Vinegar

Castelo Alimentos S/A

Burg Groep B.V.

Aspall Cyder

