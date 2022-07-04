Worldwide Virtual Fitness Industry to 2027 - Featuring Fitbit, ClassPass and FitnessOnDemand Among Others

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Virtual Fitness Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global virtual fitness market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global virtual fitness market to grow with a CAGR of 45% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on virtual fitness market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on virtual fitness market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global virtual fitness market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global virtual fitness market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

2) Restraints

Less awareness about the services and courses offered by the market players in the industry hamper the market growth

3) Opportunities

The growing popularity of the concept of virtual fitness amongst the population in developing economies presents lucrative opportunities to market players in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Virtual Fitness Market Highlights

2.2. Virtual Fitness Market Projection

2.3. Virtual Fitness Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Virtual Fitness Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Virtual Fitness Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Streaming Type

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Device Type

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Session Type

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Revenue Model

3.5.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.6. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Virtual Fitness Market



4. Virtual Fitness Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Virtual Fitness Market by Streaming Type

5.1. Live

5.2. On-demand



6. Global Virtual Fitness Market by Device Type

6.1. Smart TV

6.2. Smartphones

6.3. Laptops Desktops & Tablets

6.4. Others



7. Global Virtual Fitness Market by Session Type

7.1. Group

7.2. Solo



8. Global Virtual Fitness Market by Revenue Model

8.1. Subscription

8.2. Advertisement

8.3. Hybrid



9. Global Virtual Fitness Market by End User

9.1. Professional Gyms

9.2. Sports Institutes

9.3. Defense Institutes

9.4. Educational Institutions

9.5. Corporate Institutions

9.6. Individuals

9.7. Others



10. Global Virtual Fitness Market by Region 2021-2027

10.1. North America

10.1.1. North America Virtual Fitness Market by Streaming Type

10.1.2. North America Virtual Fitness Market by Device Type

10.1.3. North America Virtual Fitness Market by Session Type

10.1.4. North America Virtual Fitness Market by Revenue Model

10.1.5. North America Virtual Fitness Market by End User

10.1.6. North America Virtual Fitness Market by Country

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Europe Virtual Fitness Market by Streaming Type

10.2.2. Europe Virtual Fitness Market by Device Type

10.2.3. Europe Virtual Fitness Market by Session Type

10.2.4. Europe Virtual Fitness Market by Revenue Model

10.2.5. Europe Virtual Fitness Market by End User

10.2.6. Europe Virtual Fitness Market by Country

10.3. Asia-Pacific

10.3.1. Asia-Pacific Virtual Fitness Market by Streaming Type

10.3.2. Asia-Pacific Virtual Fitness Market by Device Type

10.3.3. Asia-Pacific Virtual Fitness Market by Session Type

10.3.4. Asia-Pacific Virtual Fitness Market by Revenue Model

10.3.5. Asia-Pacific Virtual Fitness Market by End User

10.3.6. Asia-Pacific Virtual Fitness Market by Country

10.4. RoW

10.4.1. RoW Virtual Fitness Market by Streaming Type

10.4.2. RoW Virtual Fitness Market by Device Type

10.4.3. RoW Virtual Fitness Market by Session Type

10.4.4. RoW Virtual Fitness Market by Revenue Model

10.4.5. RoW Virtual Fitness Market by End User

10.4.6. RoW Virtual Fitness Market by Sub-region



11. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Virtual Fitness Market

11.2. Companies Profiled

11.2.1. Fitbit, Inc

11.2.2. ClassPass Inc

11.2.3. FitnessOnDemand

11.2.4. Peloton

11.2.5. Wellbeats, Inc.

11.2.6. Zwift Inc

11.2.7. REH-FIT

11.2.8. Les Mills International Ltd

11.2.9. Sworkit

11.2.10. Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

