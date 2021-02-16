Worldwide Virus Filtration Industry to 2026 - Featuring Asahi Kasei Medical, Clean Cells and Lonza Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Virus Filtration Market 2020-2026 by Product (Consumables, Instruments, Services), Application, End User, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virus filtration market will reach $6,275.3 million by 2026, growing by 12.26% annually over 2020-2026 owing to rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, increasing investments in R&D, surging need for virus removal and clearance amid COVID-19 pandemic.



This report is based on a holistic research of the entire global virus filtration market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global virus filtration market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Region.



For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global virus filtration market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Consumables

3.3 Instruments

3.3.1 Filtration Systems

3.3.2 Chromatography systems

3.4 Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Biological Applications

4.2.1 Vaccines and Therapeutics

4.2.2 Blood and Blood Products

4.2.3 Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

4.2.4 Tissue and Tissue Products

4.2.5 Stem Cell Products

4.3 Medical Devices

4.4 Water Purification

4.5 Air Purification

4.6 Other Applications



5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3 Contract Research Organisations (CROs)

5.4 Academic & Research Institutes

5.5 Medical Device Companies

5.6 Other End Users



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026

6.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 UK

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 Germany

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 India

6.4.5 Australia

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Columbia

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2026 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Clean Cells

General Electric Company

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

MilliporeSigma

Pall Corporation

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



