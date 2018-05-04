"Worldwide Walk to Fight Poverty" - Also a Guinness World Record Attempt: Mid-Atlantic Community Participates

WHAT: On May 5th and 6th, hundreds of thousands around the globe will march together in the second "Worldwide Walk to Fight Poverty," a charitable walk hosted by the international religious organization Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC or Church Of Christ).













An expected 358 sites around the globe in 44 countries, 33 territories and across 18 time zones will simultaneously host the multi Guinness World Record event. The first Worldwide Walk event in 2014 was recognized as the largest charity walk across multiple venues held in 24 hours. It had 519,221 participants from 129 sites across the world, situated in 16 countries. This year's Worldwide Walk to Fight Poverty is aimed to beat its own records.













Proceeds of the Second Worldwide Walk will be used to continue providing food and medical assistance for those in immediate need in impoverished communities. The 2014 charity walk benefitted victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda, known as Haiyan, the strongest tropical storm recorded in history. The global walk also helped finance the INC's first resettlement and eco-farming community in Leyte, Philippines.













"Here in the Nation's Capital, we are excited to unite with our brethren all around the world as we join in this Second Worldwide Walk to Fight Against Poverty," said Brother Matthew Capistrano, District Minister of the 24 INC congregations in the Ecclesiastical District of Mid-Atlantic. "Mid-Atlantic is Unstoppable!"











WHEN Saturday, May 5



&WHERE: West Lawn of the United States Capitol Building

Across the Ulysses S. Grant Memorial













Program of Events: Registration Begins: 4:00 PM EDT

Walk Begins: 6:00 PM EDT

Walk Ends at the 12TH Street Expressway

Post-walk events TBA



WHY: The joint effort of INC members across the globe is one of many international campaigns of the INC's socio-civic programs aimed to strengthen the bond between the congregations of the Church Of Christ and the communities in which they serve.













The INC also continues to support five self-sustaining resettlement communities in the Philippines; along with 17 eco-farming sites, like the one recently established in Ladybrand, South Africa.









