Worldwide Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Industry to 2026 - Featuring NEC, Mueller Water Products and 3M Among Others

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water pipeline leak detection system market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Water pipeline leak detection equipment is used for the detection and determination of leak location in a pipeline. The water pipeline leakage can be identified by using acoustic and non-acoustic devices. Various sensors and data collectors are placed within the water pipeline network that transmit the data to the network management centre, which are helpful in identifying the leakage area. Moreover, the equipment also helps in reducing the cost of water supply, as utilities can cut down the expenditure incurred on water wastage due to a leak. Owing to this, water pipeline leak detection systems find wide applications across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.



The increasing demand for water pipeline leak detection systems can be attributed to the rising environmental concerns towards water scarcity catalysed by the growing global population. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, particularly across developing regions such as India and China has led to the rising development of both residential and commercial spaces, thereby augmenting the need for water pipeline leak detection solutions. Additionally, new residential and non-residential construction activities, along with several renovations of the depleting infrastructures have also augmented the market growth. Furthermore, growing investment towards the expansion of water pipeline coupled with the increasing number of water treatment plants in developing regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America is also driving the growth of the water leak detection equipment market. Besides this, the implementation of stringent government norms for reducing water wastage, along with the rising expenditure of water treatment and transmission companies on maintenance is also positively influencing the market growth. Various technological advancements have also led to the introduction of smart water metering and rising usage of Internet-of-Things (IoT) based monitoring systems. These factors are further driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being NEC Corporation, Xylem, Inc., SPX Corporation, Mueller Water Products Inc, Gutermann AG., 3M Company, ABB Ltd., Badger Meter Inc., Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Ultrasonic

6.1.1 Market Trend

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Smart Ball

6.2.1 Market Trend

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Magnetic Flux

6.3.1 Market Trend

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Fiber Optic

6.4.1 Market Trend

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Other

6.5.1 Market Trend

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Equipment

7.1 Acoustic

7.1.1 Market Trend

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Non-Acoustic

7.2.1 Market Trend

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Pipe Type

8.1 Plastic Pipes

8.1.1 Market Trend

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ductile Iron Pipes

8.2.1 Market Trend

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Stainless Steel Pipes

8.3.1 Market Trend

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Aluminium Pipes

8.4.1 Market Trend

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Other

8.5.1 Market Trend

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Industrial

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Residential

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Municipal

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 France

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Poland

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 United Kingdom

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 South Korea

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 India

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Australia

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Others

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 United Arab Emirates

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4.4 Israel

10.4.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.4.2 Market Forecast

10.4.5 Others

10.4.5.1 Market Trends

10.4.5.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Market Trends

10.5.1.2 Market Forecast

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Market Trends

10.5.2.2 Market Forecast

10.5.3 Others

10.5.3.1 Market Trends

10.5.3.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Mueller Water Products Inc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 NEC Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Xylem, Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 SPX Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Gutermann AG.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Badger Meter Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 ABB Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 3M Company

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn36lo



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

