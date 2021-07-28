Worldwide Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Industry to 2028 - Increasing Adoption of Computerized Systems and Digital Survey Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Equipment Type, Pipe Type, and End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The water pipeline leak detection system market is expected to grow from US$ 1,501.71 million in 2020 to US$ 2,505.47 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% from 2020 to 2028.



Water pipeline leak detection system is utilized for the detection of leak location in the pipeline. The water pipeline leakage can be recognized by utilizing acoustic and non-acoustic devices. Several sensors and data collectors are deployed within the water pipeline network, which transmit the valuable data to the network management centers, and are, in turn, helpful in detecting the leakage area. The growing demand for water pipeline leak detection systems is due to the increasing environmental concerns toward water scarcity catalyzed by the increasing global population. With the presence of several well-established and emerging players, the water pipeline leak detection system market is experiencing a steady growth rate over the years and is expected to continue a similar growth trend with substantial revenue during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of players globally is a key advantage for the market to propel over the years. However, the high capital cost of water pipeline leak detection system is a restricting factor for the market.



Based on offering, the hardware segment led the water pipeline leak detection system market in 2019. These sensors have in-built battery that lasts for around 5 years. They are installed where long term leak detection is required. These sensors are used to monitor and display water leakage situation, pinpoint the water leakage location, alert, and investigate history comments, construction repair work records, and pipe details file (mapping system). The water pipeline leak detection system software is used for pressure data from distributed control system (DCS), Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC), or remote terminal unit (RTU) systems. The software solution permits the hydraulic modelling for online leak detection, pipeline design, surge analysis, and pipeline optimization.

The software for water pipeline leak detection system allows the user to enhance the operations and improve performance for pipelines or networks. Depending on the equipment type, the market is segmented into acoustic and non-acoustic. Based on pipe type the market is segmented into plastic pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, and others. Similarly, based on end user, the market is segmented into non-residential and residential. In terms of geography, in 2020, APAC was the fastest growing market. The Southeast Asia is the home for ~60% of the population across the world but only 36% of its water resources is available for the population. The situation of water scarcity across the Southeast Asia is anticipated to get worse due to increase in population, rapid urbanization, industrialization, groundwater overuse, environmental degradation, and climate change, unless urgent remedial action is taken.



According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Brazil, Russia, UK, France, Spain, and Italy are some of the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide. The global economy was adversely affected in 2020 and it is likely to continue in 2021. The pandemic has disturbed water pipeline leak detection system businesses and suppliers around the globe. Market players experienced disruptions to their operations, which is likely to have consequences till mid-2021. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns have adversely affected the water pipeline leak detection system industry. The lockdown of various factories in China affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted development, delivery schedules, and various products and services. Even as the factories in China are beginning to reopen, several businesses have reduced or hit pause on their operations. The region comprises several developing countries, which consist of old infrastructure with damaged water supply pipeline.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 North America

4.1.2 Europe

4.1.3 Asia Pacific

4.1.4 Middle East & Africa

4.1.5 South America

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Scarcity of Water is Boosting the Demand for Water Wastage Solutions

5.1.2 Escalating Residential Construction Worldwide

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Costs of Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Computerized Systems and Digital Survey Systems

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Innovation in Leak Detection Technology

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Water Pipeline Leak Detection System - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Global Overview

6.2 Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Analysis - By Offering

7.1 Overview

7.2 Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market, By Offering (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hardware: Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Software and Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Software and Services: Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - By Equipment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market, by Equipment Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Acoustic

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Acoustic: Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Non-Acoustic

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Non-Acoustic: Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Analysis - By Pipe Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market, By Pipe Type (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Plastic Pipes

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Plastic Pipes: Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Ductile Iron Pipes

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Ductile Iron Pipes: Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Stainless Steel Pipes

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Stainless Steel Pipes: Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Analysis - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market, By End User (2020 and 2028)

10.3 Non-Residential

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Non-Residential: Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 Residential

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Residential: Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

12.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market

12.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 New Development

13.4 Merger and Acquisition



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Primayer

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Aqualeak Detection Ltd.

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Atmos International Limited

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Luna Innovations Inc.

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Xylem Inc.

14.5.1 Ke Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Gutermann AG

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 TTK - Leak Detection System

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 SebaKMT

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 HERMANN SEWERIN GMBH

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. (ECHOLOGICS)

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

