Worldwide Wealth Management Market 2021: Increasing Number of HNWIs Demanding Highly Customised Solutions

The "Wealth Management Market By Business Model, Provider, and End-user Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report
Wealth management is involved in providing specialized advisory services catering to the investment management needs of affluent clients.
It maintains the confidentiality of information of the customers obtained during the course of financial planning and advisory services. Wealth management advisor utilizes diverse financial disciplines such as financial & accounting, legal or estate planning, retirement planning, tax services, investment advice, and others.
With providing several benefits such as reduction in portfolio risk, diversification, low correlation with other assets, and less regulation, demand for alternative investment continue to rise in the market.
In addition, wealth managers are investing in new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation, robo-advisor, and digital identification (ID) for improving customer experience, enhance financial performances, and improve operational efficiency.
Thus, multiple benefits associated with advance technologies significantly contribute toward the growth of the global wealth management market. However, strict rules & regulations of the government for wealth management firms and lack of pricing transparency & higher fees are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.
On the contrary, increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) population demanding highly customized wealth management solutions and growing technological advancements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for wealth managers to remain competitive, and achieve deep insights into the products & services offered in the market.
The wealth management market is segmented into business model, provider, end-user type, and region. By business model, the market is segregated into human advisory, robo advisory, and hybrid advisory. The robo advisory segment is further bifurcated into direct plan-based/goal-based and comprehensive wealth advisory. Depending on provider, it is segmented into FinTech advisors, banks, traditional wealth managers, and others. Based on end-user type, the market is divided into retail and high net worth individuals (HNIs). Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the wealth management market such as Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Citigroup Inc., CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Julius Baer Group, Morgan Stanley, and UBS. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the wealth management industry.
By Business Model
- Human Advisory
- Robo Advisory
- Direct Plan-Based/Goal-Based
- Comprehensive Wealth Advisory
- Hybrid Advisory
By Provider
- FinTech Advisors
- Banks
- Traditional Wealth Managers
- Others
By End-user Type
- Retail
- High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs)
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
- Bank of America Corporation
- BNP Paribas
- Charles Schwab & Co. Inc.
- Citigroup Inc.
- CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
- Goldman Sachs
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Julius Baer Group
- Morgan Stanley
- UBS
