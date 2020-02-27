Worldwide Wearable Technology Market (2020 to 2025) - Learn About New Wearable Technology Business Models Such as Pay-Per-Gaze

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Technology Market by Device Type, Sector (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), Industry Verticals, Applications, Solutions, and Managed Services 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the current state of the wearable technology ecosystem including devices, applications, and industry segments. The report addresses wearables in consumer and business with consideration towards enterprise, industrial, and government use cases, key challenges, market players, and solutions. The report also provides an outlook for the future of wearable technology with forecasts for the period 2020 to 2025.



Wearable technology presents the potential for massive transformation in many industries. The more obvious ones include consumer electronics and communications. Early adopter industries include clothing, healthcare, sports and fitness. However, we see many industries adopting wearable technologies as computing and wireless communications integrate wearable into virtually every aspect of products and services.



At the consumer level, increased perception of value and willingness to engage in wearable tech apps and services is building as new forms of communications, content, applications, and commerce become available. AsWiFi6 is increasingly deployed in various public venues such as train stations and airports, companies will offer virtual reality as a means of infotainment and advertising, which will drive wearable technology sales and rentals. In addition, new consumer users of immersive technology will drive the adoption and usage of wearable technology due to improved portability and mobility associated with 5G.



We see several factors converging to facilitate wearable technology integration including expanded wireless capacity due to pervasive wireless (WiFi6, LTE, and 5G) and the need for wireless companies to establish new revenue streams, continuously decreasing cost of data, and the significant backing from huge companies including Google, Apple, and others. We also see developments in key technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and next-generation telepresence.



In terms of wearable technology evolution, we see body area networks becoming a larger factor along with IoT integration involving sensors and haptic interfaces to provide a feedback loop that provides ambient awareness, increased performance, and user satisfaction for many immersive technology applications.



Report Benefits:

Forecasts for all major wearable tech areas 2020 to 2025

Identify drivers and challenges for wearable technology adoption and usage

Learn about new wearable technology business models such as pay-per-gaze

Identify market leaders and strategies within the wearable technology ecosystem

Understand the importance of consumer privacy and security for the wearable operation

Select Report Findings:

North America and South America are the largest and fastest-growing markets respectively

and are the largest and fastest-growing markets respectively Wearable technology data as a managed service will reach $220 million USD globally by 2025

globally by 2025 Leading industries for wearable technology will be healthcare, sports and fitness, and manufacturing

While the fastest growing area within enterprise, hospitality services will remain a small fraction of the market

Driven by manufacturing, industrial sector in Europe is anticipated to represent an over $800 million by 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Wearable Technology Overview

2.2 Wearable Technology Market: Demand vs. Supply Side

2.3 Wearable Technology Market Opportunities

2.4 Wearable Technology Market Constraints

2.4.1 Design Constraints

2.4.2 High Power Consumption

2.4.3 High Investment Cost and High Price

2.4.4 Lack Network Security and Data Privacy

2.4.5 Usage Restrictions



3. Wearable Technology and Solution Analysis

3.1 Wearable Technology Devices and Applications

3.1.1 Personal Health and Fitness Management

3.1.1.1 Activity Trackers

3.1.1.2 GPS Monitoring

3.1.1.3 Other Wearable Devices

3.1.2 Personal Health Insurance

3.1.3 Prevention, Diagnosis, and Management of Disease

3.1.4 Healthcare and Medical Devices

3.1.5 Sports Performance Enhancement

3.1.5.1 Sport Brands

3.1.5.2 Textiles and Footwear

3.1.5.3 Devices for Particular Sports

3.1.5.4 Wearable Chemical Sensors

3.1.5.5 Concussion Detection

3.1.5.6 Objective Refereeing

3.2 Wearable Technology in Select Enterprise Verticals

3.2.1 Smart Workplace

3.2.2 Manufacturing

3.2.3 Healthcare and Medical

3.2.4 Other Enterprise Verticals

3.3 Wearables in an Enterprise Cloud Environment

3.4 Wearable Technology Adoption Factors

3.4.1 Enterprise Adoption Challenges

3.4.2 Industry Specific Factors

3.5 Wearable Device and Data Access Factors

3.6 Wearable Technology Growth Considerations

3.6.1 Continued Growth in Fitness and Health

3.6.2 Importance of Aesthetics

3.6.3 Beyond Glasses, Fitness Bands, and Watches

3.6.4 Ambient Internet of Things Impact on Wearables

3.6.5 Wearables, Data, and Analytics

3.6.6 Continued Downward Price Pressure

3.6.7 Expanding to Enterprise and Workplace

3.7 Wearable Technology Key Success Factors

3.8 Evolution of the Wearable Tech Ecosystem

3.9 Wearable Technology and Gaming

3.10 Wearable Technology in Marketing and Advertising

3.11 Advancements in Flexible Sensors and Nanosensors



4. Wearable Technology Company Analysis



5. Global Wearable Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 to 2027

5.1 Wearables Market by Unit Sales vs. Revenue 2020 - 2027

5.2 Wearables by Device Type 2020 - 2027

5.3 Wearable Applications 2020 - 2027

5.4 Wearables by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Sector 2020 - 2027

5.5 Wearables by Industry 2020 - 2027

5.6 Wearables by Components 2020 - 2027

5.7 Managed Services for Wearables Devices 2020 - 2027

5.8 Wearables Market by Region 2020 - 2027

5.9 North America Wearables by Device Type 2020 - 2027

5.10 North America Wearable Applications 2020 - 2027

5.11 North America Wearables by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Sector 2020 - 2027

5.12 North America Wearables by Industry 2020 - 2027

5.13 North America Wearables Market by Country 2020 - 2027

5.14 South America Wearables by Device Type 2020 - 2027

5.15 South America Wearable Applications 2020 - 2027

5.16 South America Wearables by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Sector 2020 - 2027

5.17 South America Wearables by Industry 2020 - 2027

5.18 South America Wearables Market by Country 2020 - 2027

5.19 Europe Wearables by Device Type 2020 - 2027

5.20 Europe Wearable Applications 2020 - 2027

5.21 Europe Wearables by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Sector 2020 - 2027

5.22 Europe Wearables by Industry 2020 - 2027

5.23 Europe Wearables Market by Country 2020 - 2027

5.24 Asia Pacific Wearables by Device Type 2020 - 2027

5.25 Asia Pacific Wearables Applications 2020 - 2027

5.26 Asia Pacific Wearables by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Sector 2020 - 2027

5.27 Asia Pacific Wearables by Industry 2020 - 2027

5.28 Asia Pacific Wearables Market by Country 2020 - 2027

5.29 Middle East and Africa Wearables by Device Type 2020 - 2027

5.30 Middle East and Africa Wearable Applications 2020 - 2027

5.31 Middle East and Africa Wearables by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Sector 2020 - 2027

5.32 Middle East and Africa Wearables by Industry 2020 - 2027

5.33 Middle East and Africa Wearables Market by Country 2020 - 2027



6. Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned



3L Labs

4iiii Innovations Inc.

ActiveLinxx LLC

Actofit Wearables

Adidas America Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Athos

Atlas Wearables Inc.

Augmedix

Avegant Corp.

BBK Electronics Industry Co. Ltd

Brain Scientific

BSX Insight

Casio America Inc.

ConnectDevice Holding Ltd.

DAQRI

EarlySense

FitBit Inc. (Google)

Foxtel

Free Wavz

Fujitsu

Garmin Ltd.

Glofaster

GOQii

HTC

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hvding

iHealth Labs Inc.

Instabeat

Intel Corporation

Jaybird

Johnson & Johnson

Jumpy

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Leapfrog Enterprises Inc.

LG Electronics

LifeBEAM Inc.

Lifesense Group B.V.

Magic Leap

Matrix Industries

Medtronic PLC

Meta Company

Meta Vision

Microsoft

Misfit

Monster Inc.

Motorola

Neurotech

Nike Inc.

North

NTT Docomo Inc.

o-synce

Oculus (Facebook)

Ocutrx

PAI Health

Pebble

Polar Electro

Proteus

Qardio Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

RealWear

Recon Instruments

Reebok International Limited

Roche Holding AG

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corp.

ShotTracker

Smiths Group plc

Sony Corporation

Soundbrenner Limited

Sqord Inc.

Stanford Biology

StarVR Corp

Suunto

Timex.com Inc.

Tlink

Tobii AB

Vivalnk

Vuzix

Weartrons Labs

Westunitis

WizardWatch

Xensr

Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Zepp US Inc.

ZTE Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2g7zr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

