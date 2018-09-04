Worldwide Wind Turbine Bearings 2018-2024: Wind Bearings Core to Efficient Turbine Operation - Strong Growth for Renewable Energy Projects
Sep 03, 2018, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Wind Turbine Bearings: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018-2024" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wind turbine bearing market is expected to be $9.6 billion in 2024 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of new, stronger, more efficient bearings. Next generation bearings permit wind turbines to produce more power, operate in a less expensive manner, and last longer before bearing replacement. The adoption of the widespread use of new bearings makes the turbine devices an optimized choice for renewable energy generation.
The vendors in the wind bearings industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading-edge wind turbine capability a being implemented in the onshore and offshore sites.
There are a number of different bearing designs that can be found in the gearbox of a wind turbine, but most often, various combinations of CRBs, TRBs and ball bearings are used.
If the bearings are bigger, the bearings last longer but making the bearings larger increases friction, which decreases turbine efficiency. Current bearings have a replacement cost that is too high. What we need is a quantum leap in bearing technology - bearing materials which are at least ten times tougher than current materials.
Key Topics Covered:
Wind Bearings Core to Efficient Turbine Operation: Bring Strong Growth for Renewable Energy Projects
Wind Bearings Executive Summary
Wind Turbine Bearings Market Forces
1. Wind Bearings: Market Description and Market Dynamics
- Bearing is Mechanical Device That Reduces Friction Between Moving Parts
- Extending Bearing Life in Wind Turbine Mainshafts
- Financial Impact of Wind Turbine Rebuild
- Globalization
- Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category
- Product Overview and Scope of Wind Bearings
- Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category
2. Wind Turbine Bearings: Market Shares and Forecasts
- Wind Turbine Bearings Market Driving Forces
- Wind Bearings Market Shares
- Wind Bearings Market Forecasts
- Wind Bearings Market Segments
3 Wind Bearings Market Overview
- Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category
- Product Overview and Scope of Wind Bearings
- Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category
- Global Wind Bearings Market Competition by Participants
- Types of Bearings
- Global Wind Bearings Market by Applications/End Users
- Wind Turbine Market Segments
- Wind Bearings Market Prices
- Global Power Generation
- Global Wind Bearings Market by Regions
- International Operations Expose Risks:
- Global Wind Bearings Sales and Revenue (2013-2025)
4. Wind Bearings Opportunity Description
- Types of Bearings
- Common Failure Modes
- Utility Scale Wind Bearings Projects
- Software for Onshore Wind
- Electricity Storage
- Wind Turbine Bearing Partners
- Siemens Bearings Suppliers
- Root Cause Of Wind Turbine Main Bearing Failures
5. Wind Bearings Manufacturing Description
- Main Bearings Manufacturing Processes
- Common Failure Modes
- Utility Scale Wind Bearings Projects
- Software for Onshore Wind
- Electricity Storage
- Wind Turbine Bearing Partners
- Siemens Bearings Suppliers
- Root Cause Of Wind Turbine Main Bearing Failures
- Enercon Gearless Drive Concept
- NSK Core Technologies
- Accelerating Customer Value Through Digitalization
6 Wind Bearings Company Profiles
- Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Group
- Defontaine S.A./Rollix
- IMO
- Liebherr
- NSK
- NTN Bearing
- Rothe Erde
- Schaeffler Group
- SKF
- Tianma Bearing Group/TMB
- Timken
- ZWZ
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q6lcmm/worldwide_wind?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article