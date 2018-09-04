Worldwide Wind Turbine Bearings 2018-2024: Wind Bearings Core to Efficient Turbine Operation - Strong Growth for Renewable Energy Projects

DUBLIN, Sept 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wind Turbine Bearings: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018-2024" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wind turbine bearing market is expected to be $9.6 billion in 2024 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of new, stronger, more efficient bearings. Next generation bearings permit wind turbines to produce more power, operate in a less expensive manner, and last longer before bearing replacement. The adoption of the widespread use of new bearings makes the turbine devices an optimized choice for renewable energy generation.

The vendors in the wind bearings industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading-edge wind turbine capability a being implemented in the onshore and offshore sites.

There are a number of different bearing designs that can be found in the gearbox of a wind turbine, but most often, various combinations of CRBs, TRBs and ball bearings are used.

If the bearings are bigger, the bearings last longer but making the bearings larger increases friction, which decreases turbine efficiency. Current bearings have a replacement cost that is too high. What we need is a quantum leap in bearing technology - bearing materials which are at least ten times tougher than current materials.

Key Topics Covered:





Wind Bearings Core to Efficient Turbine Operation: Bring Strong Growth for Renewable Energy Projects







Wind Bearings Executive Summary







Wind Turbine Bearings Market Forces







1. Wind Bearings: Market Description and Market Dynamics





Bearing is Mechanical Device That Reduces Friction Between Moving Parts

Extending Bearing Life in Wind Turbine Mainshafts

Financial Impact of Wind Turbine Rebuild

Globalization

Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category

Product Overview and Scope of Wind Bearings

Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category

2. Wind Turbine Bearings: Market Shares and Forecasts





Wind Turbine Bearings Market Driving Forces

Wind Bearings Market Shares

Wind Bearings Market Forecasts

Wind Bearings Market Segments

3 Wind Bearings Market Overview





Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category

Product Overview and Scope of Wind Bearings

Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category

Global Wind Bearings Market Competition by Participants

Types of Bearings

Global Wind Bearings Market by Applications/End Users

Wind Turbine Market Segments

Wind Bearings Market Prices

Global Power Generation

Global Wind Bearings Market by Regions

International Operations Expose Risks:

Global Wind Bearings Sales and Revenue (2013-2025)

4. Wind Bearings Opportunity Description





Types of Bearings

Common Failure Modes

Utility Scale Wind Bearings Projects

Software for Onshore Wind

Electricity Storage

Wind Turbine Bearing Partners

Siemens Bearings Suppliers

Root Cause Of Wind Turbine Main Bearing Failures

5. Wind Bearings Manufacturing Description





Main Bearings Manufacturing Processes

Common Failure Modes

Utility Scale Wind Bearings Projects

Software for Onshore Wind

Electricity Storage

Wind Turbine Bearing Partners

Siemens Bearings Suppliers

Root Cause Of Wind Turbine Main Bearing Failures

Enercon Gearless Drive Concept

NSK Core Technologies

Accelerating Customer Value Through Digitalization

6 Wind Bearings Company Profiles





Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Group

Defontaine S.A./Rollix

IMO

Liebherr

NSK

NTN Bearing

Rothe Erde

Schaeffler Group

SKF

Tianma Bearing Group/TMB

Timken

ZWZ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q6lcmm/worldwide_wind?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

