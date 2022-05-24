Worldwide Wood Pellet Industry to 2027 - Featuring Andritz, Asia Biomass Public Company and Drax Among Others

DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Pellet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wood pellet market reached a value of US$ 11.42 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 17.33 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.85% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Wood pellets are compressed wood particles primarily obtained from wood residues and agricultural by-products like straw. They are dense, low in moisture and ash content, and have high energy content as compared to unprocessed biomass. Apart from this, as they are highly cost-effective and require less maintenance, wood pallets find extensive applications in the residential and commercial sectors for cooking, grilling and supplying heat. They are also utilized in large-scale biomass supply chains as they help reduce costs throughout the supply chain in storing, handling, and transporting.



Wood Pellet Industry Trends and Drivers:

The growing utilization of wood pellets in power generation represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits of using renewable sources of energy and the high combustion of wood pellets is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is a considerable rise in concerns about global warming and climate changes worldwide due to the increasing heat-trapping greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere.

This, along with inflating oil prices and the increasing use of wood pellets for heating federal and municipal buildings, office buildings, and educational facilities, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to End-users. Besides this, governments of several countries are offering incentives and subsidies to encourage the adoption of renewable sources of energy for power generation, which, in turn, is positively influencing the sales of wood pallets across the globe.

Furthermore, key market players are focusing on mergers and collaborations to expand their customer base. These players are also working on sourcing waste wood materials and sawdust to boost production volumes, which is projected to increase their overall sales and profitability.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Andritz AG, Asia Biomass Public Company Limited, Drax Group PLC, Energex, Enviva LP, Fram Renewable Fuels LLC, Land Energy Limited, Lignetics Inc., Mallard Creek Inc., Pacific BioEnergy Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget and Tanac S.A.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global wood pellet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wood pellet market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the feedstock type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wood pellet market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

