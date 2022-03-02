Worldwide Wound Care Centers Industry to 2027 - Featuring Clarion Hospital, EmergeOrtho and Hologic Among Others

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Care Centers Market Research Report by Type, by Procedure, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wound Care Centers Market size was estimated at USD 40.75 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 42.09 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% to reach USD 52.34 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Wound Care Centers to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Clinics and Hospitals.

Based on Procedure, the market was studied across Compression therapy, Debridement, Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Infection control, Negative pressure wound therapy, and Specialized dressings.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wound Care Centers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wound Care Centers Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wound Care Centers Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wound Care Centers Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wound Care Centers Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wound Care Centers Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wound Care Centers Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wound Care Centers Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing the incidence and prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases

5.1.1.2. Rising geriatric population and demand for medical attention

5.1.1.3. Surging number of accidents and traumatic events

5.1.1.4. Growing number of surgical procedures

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of advanced devices and services

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Advancements in wound care centers in wound healing quality techniques

5.1.3.2. Developing awareness regarding wound care management in the emerging countries

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Complications associated with procedures like negative pressure wound therapy devices

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Wound Care Centers Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Clinics

6.3. Hospitals



7. Wound Care Centers Market, by Procedure

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Compression therapy

7.3. Debridement

7.4. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy

7.5. Infection control

7.6. Negative pressure wound therapy

7.7. Specialized dressings



8. Americas Wound Care Centers Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Wound Care Centers Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wound Care Centers Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Baptist Health South Florida

12.2. Clarion Hospital

12.3. EmergeOrtho

12.4. Healogics, Inc.

12.5. Hologic, Inc.

12.6. Molnlycke Health Care AB

12.7. Natchitoches Regional Medical Center

12.8. North Shore Health and Hyperbarics

12.9. Oxyheal

12.10. PodiCare, Inc.

12.11. RestorixHealth

12.12. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

12.13. SNF Wound Care

12.14. TOWER WOUND CARE CENTER

12.15. Wound Care Advantage, LLC

12.16. Wound Care Center NYC

12.17. Wound Care Specialists

12.18. WOUND INSTITUTE OF AMERICA



13. Appendix

