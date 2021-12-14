Worldwide X-Ray Detector Industry to 2028 - by Product, Application, Portability and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global X-Ray Detector Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global X-ray detector market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecasted period 2021-2028.



Factors such as developments in digital imaging technologies for medical radiography, coupled with benefits offered by digital detectors, are driving the growth of the X-ray detector market over the forecast period.



Additionally, the advantages offered by digital imaging and growth in medical tourism in developing nations are opening new avenues for the global market. However, stringent regulations and the high cost of X-ray test equipment are restricting the overall development.



The global X-ray detector market includes the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Globally, North America holds the largest market for X-ray detectors. This robust growth is primarily owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with elevated R&D investments. Additionally, the growing medical imaging procedures and technological developments are influencing the adoption of X-ray detectors across sectors. Further, the rise in terrorism threats has increased the demand for X-ray detectors for security purposes. Hence, all these factors are driving the growth of the X-ray detector market.



Competitive Outlook

The key companies in the X-ray detector market are Fujifilm Medical System, Carestream Health Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Agfa Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Analogic Corporation, Varex Imaging Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Konica Minolta Inc, Canon Inc, GE Healthcare, Teledyne Dalsa Inc, Comet Holding AG, Thales Group, and Rayence Co Ltd.



Canon Inc is a manufacturer of imaging products and engaged in the development of office multifunction devices, copying machines, scanners, and SLR cameras, among others. Its business segments include imaging systems, medical systems, and industry. Besides, it offers a broad portfolio of X-ray equipment, including sensors, image intensifiers, and others for X-ray examination systems catering to medical applications. Canon serves clients across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions. It is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global X-Ray Detector Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on X-Ray Detector Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute Products

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Industry Components

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Key Strategic Developments

2.7.1. Contracts and Partnerships

2.7.2. Business Expansions, Announcements, & Divestitures

2.7.3. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.7.4. New Product Launches & Developments

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Developments in Digital Imaging Technologies for Medical Radiography

2.8.2. Benefits Offered by Digital Detectors

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. Stringent Regulations and Validatory Guidelines

2.9.2. High Cost of X-Ray Test Equipment

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Advantages Offered by Digital Imaging

2.10.2. Growth in Medical Tourism in Developing Countries



3. Global X-Ray Detector Market - by Product

3.1. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD)

3.1.1. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD) by Panel Size

3.1.1.1. Large Area FPD

3.1.1.2. Small-Area FPD

3.1.2. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD) by Type

3.1.2.1. Indirect Capture FPD

3.1.2.2. Direct Capture FPD

3.2. Charge-Coupled Device Detectors

3.3. Computed Radiography (Cr) Detectors

3.4. Other Types



4. Global X-Ray Detector Market - by Application

4.1. Medical

4.2. Security

4.3. Industrial

4.4. Dental

4.5. Other Applications



5. Global X-Ray Detector Market - by Portability

5.1. Fixed Detectors

5.2. Portable Detectors



6. Global X-Ray Detector Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Product

6.1.1.1. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD) Market by Panel Size

6.1.1.2. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD) Market by Type

6.1.2. Market by Application

6.1.3. Market by Portability

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Product

6.2.1.1. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD) Market by Panel Size

6.2.1.2. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD) Market by Type

6.2.2. Market by Application

6.2.3. Market by Portability

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. Germany

6.2.4.2. France

6.2.4.3. United Kingdom

6.2.4.4. Italy

6.2.4.5. Russia

6.2.4.6. Spain

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Product

6.3.1.1. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD) Market by Panel Size

6.3.1.2. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD) Market by Type

6.3.2. Market by Application

6.3.3. Market by Portability

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.5. South Korea

6.3.4.6. Asean Countries

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Product

6.4.1.1. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD) Market by Panel Size

6.4.1.2. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD) Market by Type

6.4.2. Market by Application

6.4.3. Market by Portability

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Product

6.5.1.1. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD) Market by Panel Size

6.5.1.2. Flat-Panel Detectors (FPD) Market by Type

6.5.2. Market by Application

6.5.3. Market by Portability

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.2. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.3. Turkey

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Company Profile

7.1. Agfa Healthcare

7.2. Analogic Corporation

7.3. Carestream Health Inc

7.4. Canon Inc

7.5. Comet Holding AG

7.6. GE Healthcare

7.7. Hamamatsu Photonics Kk

7.8. Koninklijke Philips Nv

7.9. Fujifilm Medical System

7.10. Konica Minolta Inc

7.11. Perkinelmer Inc

7.12. Rayence Co Ltd

7.13. Thales Group

7.14. Teledyne Dalsa Inc

7.15. Varex Imaging Corporation



8. Research Methodology & Scope



