Worldwide X-ray Inspection Systems for Electronics & Semiconductors Industry to 2029 - Increasing Automation of Digital X-ray Inspection Systems Presents Opportunities

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029. The X-ray Inspection Systems Market for Electronics & Semiconductors is expected to reach a value of $772.8 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period 2022-2029.



Stringent government regulations for asset safety, increasing consumer awareness regarding quality standards, and the large-scale digitalization, automation, and miniaturization of electronic devices are driving the growth of the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors. Increasing automation of digital X-ray inspection systems, miniaturization of X-ray inspection systems for higher mobility, and the increasing user-friendliness of X-ray inspection systems due to technological advancements in hardware offer lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

The study includes a comprehensive analysis of the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors based on component (hardware, software, services, consumables), imaging technique (film-based imaging, digital imaging), dimension (2D X-ray, 3D X-ray), application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.



The key players operating in the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors are North Star Imaging Inc. (U.S.), Nikon Metrology, Inc. (U.S.), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), YXLON International GmbH (Germany), VJ Group, Inc. (U.S.), Mettler Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Ametek, Inc. (U.S.), Viscom AG (Germany), ViTrox Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), Test Research, Inc. (Taiwan), Baker Hughes Company (U.S.), Saki Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Unicomp Technology Co., Ltd. (China), GOPEL electronic GmbH (Germany), and Scienscope International (U.S.).



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of component, imaging technique, dimension, application, and geography?

What is the historical market size of the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors?

Who are the major players in the market, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors?

What are the recent developments in the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors?

What are the various strategies adopted by the major players operating in this market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the X-ray inspection systems market for electronics & semiconductors, and how do they compete with the established players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. COVID-19: Impact Assessment

4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact

4.2. Scenario B: Moderate Recovery

4.3. Scenario C: Fast Recovery



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.3. Drivers

5.3.1. Stringent Government Regulations for Asset Safety

5.3.2. Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Quality Standards

5.3.3. Large-scale Digitalization, Automation, and Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

5.4 Restraint

5.4.1. Availability of Substitute Technologies

5.4.2. High Equipment & Maintenance Costs

5.5. Opportunities

5.5.1. Increasing Automation of Digital X-ray Inspection Systems

5.5.2. Miniaturization of X-ray Inspection Systems for Higher Mobility

5.5.2. Increasing User-friendliness of X-ray Inspection Systems due to Technological Advancements in Hardware

5.6. Challenges

5.6.1. Lack of Qualified Personnel

5.7. Trends

5.7.1. Increasing Application of AI in X-ray Inspection Systems

5.7.2. Growing Adoption of CT Inspection for Production Line Applications

5.8. Value Chain



6. Global X-Ray Inspection Systems Market for Electronics & Semiconductors, By Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.3. Software

6.4. Support Services

6.5. Consumables



7. Global X-Ray Inspection Systems Market for Electronics & Semiconductors, By Imaging Technique

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Digital Imaging

7.2.1 Direct Radiography

7.2.2 Computed Radiography

7.2.3 Computed Tomography

7.3. Film-based imaging



8. Global X-Ray Inspection Systems Market for Electronics & Semiconductors, By Dimension

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 2D X-ray Systems

8.3. 3D X-ray Systems



9. Global X-Ray Inspection Systems Market for Electronics & Semiconductors, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. PCB Inspection

9.3. Automated Optical Inspection

9.4. Wafer Inspection & Packaging

9.4.1. Failure Analysis

9.4.2. Layer Analysis

9.4.3. Silicon QC

9.4.4. Impurity Analysis

9.5. Solder Joint Inspection

9.6. Advanced Logic & Memory

9.6.1. Crystalline Defect Inspection

9.6.2. Nanosheet Development

9.6.3. PCRAM Thickness and Composition

9.7. Advanced Power (GAN & SIC)

9.7.1 GaN-on-Si Power Device Metrology

9.7.2. SiC Defect Detection

9.8. Displays & Touch Panels

9.9. Electronic Components Inspection

9.9.1. PCB Thickness and Composition

9.9.2. Restricted Materials Screening (ROHS)

9.10. RF & OPTO LED Devices

9.11. Solar

9.11.1. Shallow Impurities in Silicon

9.11.2. Thin Film Elemental Analysis

9.11.3. Silicon Quality Control

9.11.4. Passivation Layers

9.12. Other Applications



10. X-Ray Inspection Systems Market for Electronics & Semiconductors, By Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Asia-Pacific

10.2.1. China

10.2.2. Japan

10.2.3. South Korea

10.2.4. India

10.2.5. Australia

10.2.6. ASEAN Countries

10.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. North America

10.4.1. U.S.

10.4.2. Canada

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Market Share Analysis

11.4.1. Nordson Corporation

11.4.2. North Star Imaging, Inc.

11.4.3. Nikon Metrology, Inc.



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Nordson Corporation

12.1.1. Business Overview

12.1.2. Financial Overview

12.1.3. Product Portfolio

12.1.4. Strategic Developments

12.2. North Star Imaging, Inc. (A Part of Illinois Tool Works, Inc.)

12.2.1. Business Overview

12.2.2. Product Portfolio

12.2.3. Strategic Developments

12.3. Nikon Metrology, Inc. (A Part of Nikon Corporation)

12.3.1. Business Overview

12.3.2. Financial Overview

12.3.2. Product Portfolio

12.3.4. Strategic Developments

12.4. YXLON International GmbH (A Part of Comet Holding)

12.4.1. Business Overview

12.4.2. Financial Overview

12.4.2. Product Portfolio

12.4.4. Strategic Developments

12.5. VJ Group, Inc.

12.5.1. Business Overview

12.5.2. Product Portfolio

12.6. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

12.6.1. Business Overview

12.6.2. Product Portfolio

12.6.3. Strategic Developments

12.7. Ametek, INC.

12.7.1. Business Overview

12.7.2. Financial Overview

12.7.3. Product Portfolio

12.8. Viscom AG

12.8.1. Business Overview

12.8.2. Financial Overview

12.8.3. Product Portfolio

12.9. Vitrox Corporation Berhad

12.9.1. Business Overview

12.9.2. Financial Overview

12.9.3. Product Portfolio

12.9.4. Strategic Developments

12.10. Test Research, Inc.

12.10.1. Business Overview

12.10.2. Financial Overview

12.10.3. Product Portfolio

12.11. Baker Hughes Company

12.11.1. Business Overview

12.11.2. Financial Overview

12.11.3. Product Portfolio

12.11.4. Strategic Developments

12.12. Saki Corporation

12.12.1. Business Overview

12.12.2. Product Portfolio

12.13. Shenzhen Unicomp Technology Co., Ltd.

12.13.1. Business Overview

12.13.2. Product Portfolio

12.14. GOPEL Electronic GmbH

12.14.1. Business Overview

12.14.2. Product Portfolio

12.14.3. Strategic Developments

12.15. Scienscope International

12.15.1. Business Overview

12.15.2. Product Portfolio



13. Appendix



