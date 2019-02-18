Worldwide Youth Sports Video Market 2019-2024: Consideration of the Market Forecasts Indicates that Markets at $2.1 Billion will Reach $5.5 Billion

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Youth Sports Video: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019-2024" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consideration of Youth Sports Video Equipment Market Forecasts indicates that markets at $2.1 billion will reach $5.5 billion by 2024. Growth comes as youth sports teams use video for coaching and for streaming games to people located remotely.

Youth sports teams are being created that leverage video to provide a quality experience for the youthful participants, coaches, and parents. Demand for more video for youth teams comes from a change in the way youth sports are delivered. Children love teams if they have friends and if they can perform at a level that is satisfying and that builds self-esteem. Video helps with that. Youth sports change is moving teams in the direction of using video to create an enjoyable fulfilling experience for a child.



Youth sports teams have a branded approach to reaching their audience. All kids want to play for elite teams, branding and winning create appeal for teams. Kids want to have fun so much of the branding emphasizes fun over winning, winning is just a by-product of having fun, even at the professional level. . Growth comes as youth sports teams use video for coaching and for streaming games to people located remotely.



Key Topics:

Youth Sports

Youth development programs

Youth Travel Teams

Youth Sports Software

Recreational League Sports Software

League Software

Youth Sports Coaching

Sports Team Registration

Sports Wearables

Travel Teams

Team Volunteer Management

Team Flexible payment

Team One tap payment

Sports Software Club Management

Sports Websites

Sports Technology

Team Roster Software

Team Registration Management

Volunteer Management Software

Flexible payment options

Youth Sports Team Communication

1. Youth Sports Video, Youth Sports Coaching Analytics, Youth Sports Streaming Media Market Definition And Market Dynamics

1.1 Value of Video in Sports

1.1.1 Young Bill Belichick Spent 16 years Studying Videos For His Dad

1.1.2 Warriors Use Video Preparing For Halftime

1.2 Should Video Analysis Dominate Youth Sports Analytics

1.2.1 Video Analysis Helps Athlete Development

1.2.2 Biofeedback

1.2.3 Video Software Features

1.3 Youth Sports Smartphone and Tablet Applications

1.4 Video Systems

1.4.1 5G

1.4.2 Youth Sports Video Analytics Branding

1.5 All Teams Crunch Numbers



2. Youth Sports Video Coaching Market Driving Forces And Market Shares

2.1 Sports Video Coaching Market Driving Forces

2.1.1 Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Services

2.2 Youth Sports Video Coaching Market Shares

2.2.1 Google/YouTube/Google Chrome Casting

2.2.2 Hudl

2.2.3 Dicks Game Changer

2.2.4 Synergy

2.2.5 Stack Sports

2.2.6 Catapault

2.2.7 TeamSnap

2.2.8 Sportylzer

2.2.9 Zebra

2.2.10 Coach Logic

2.2.11 Live Barn

2.2.12 Spiideo

2.2.13 Youth Sports Video Coaching

2.2.14 Youth Sports Streaming Video

2.2.15 Streaming Media

2.3 Youth Sports Video Coaching and Video Streaming Forecasts

2.3.1 Youth Team Sports Apps

2.3.2 Youth Sports Markets

2.3.3 Youth Team, League, and Tournament Sports Market Segments 2016

2.3.4 Youth Sports Registration Fees

2.4 Youth Sports Trends

2.4.1 Local Recreational Sports Facilities Are Being Developed as Services

2.4.2 Youth Sports Video Statistics via Mobile Devices

2.4.3 Innovative Game Score Tracking Applications

2.5 Team, League, and Tournament Sports Market Driving Forces

2.6 Youth Team Sports, Video Regional Market Segments, Dollars, 2017



3. Youth Sports Video Systems Description

3.1 Youth Sports Video Systems Integration

3.2 Youth Sports Video Systems User Metrics



4. Youth Sports Video Coaching Company Profiles

4.1 Boxcast

4.1.1 BoxCast Pricing

4.1.2 Boxcast Revenue

4.1.3 Boxcast Real-Time Scores

4.2 Catapult

4.2.1 Catapult Wearable Monitoring Technology

4.2.2 Catapult Acquisitions

4.2.3 Catapult Revenue

4.2.4 Catapult Customers

4.3 CineSports

4.3.1 CineSports Elevated Filming Gives The Best Depth Perception

4.3.2 CineSports Partnered with Swedish Company, Spiideo

4.4 Coach Logic

4.4.1 Coach Logic

4.4.2 Coach Logic Brings Teams Closer Together

4.5 Comcast/NBC/Sport Engine

4.5.1 Comcast Revenue

4.5.2 Comcast Business

4.5.3 NBC Sports Group Purchases Sport Ngin

4.5.4 NBC Universal/SportsEngine

4.5.5 SportsEngine Culture

4.6 Dicks/Game Changer

4.6.1 Dicks Sporting Goods

4.6.2 Dick's Sporting Goods Revenue

4.6.3 Dick's Net Sales

4.7 Fantag

4.7.1 Teamsnap Partnership with Fantag

4.7.2 Fantag Capturing and Sharing Video from A Game

4.8 Formula One

4.9 Google YouTube Youth Sports Video

4.10 Hudl

4.10.1 Hudl Profile: Video Permits Coaches To Improve Team Performance

4.10.2 Hudl Acquisitions

4.10.3 Hudl Profile

4.10.4 Hudl Operation

4.10.5 Hudl Revenue Structure: Hudl Revenue and Financing

4.10.6 Hudl Clients and Suppliers: Hudl Partnership with Nike, APPs

4.10.7 Hudl R&D and Investment

4.10.8 Hudl Pricing

4.10.9 Hudl Gross Margin

4.10.10 Hudl Development and Prospects

4.10.11 Hudl Acquisitions Spur Growth

4.10.12 Hudl Features and Benefits: Video Review, Team Feedback and Advanced Analysis Tailored to Team

4.10.13 Hudl Video Informed In-Game Decisions

4.11 Live Barn

4.11.1 Live Barn Hassle Free Camera

4.11.2 Live Barn Revenue

4.11.3 LiveBarn Venue Marketing Portal

4.12 Youth Sports Network

4.12.1 Sources of Monetization of Youth Live Stream Services:

4.13 NAYS

4.13.1 NAYS Coach Training and Membership

4.13.2 NAYS Functions

4.14 NBC Sports

4.15 Newtek

4.16 Access Industries/Perform Group

4.16.1 Perform/Opta for Broadcasters, Media Brands, Betting Companies

4.16.2 Perform/Opta Sports Streaming Platform

4.16.3 Access Industries

4.17 QSTC

4.18 RAMP Holdings

4.19 Sideline Sports

4.19.1 Sideline Sports XPS Network

4.19.2 Sideline Sports XPS Network for Coaches

4.19.3 Sideline Sports Tools

4.20 Skype

4.21 Spiideo

4.21.1 Spiideo Individual vs. Team Sports

4.21.2 Spiideo Makes Video a Part of Workflow and Coaching Process

4.21.3 Spiiedo Installed Base

4.21.4 Spiideo For Individual Sports

4.21.5 Spiideo Video Recording and Analysis of Ice Hockey

4.22 Sportlyzer

4.22.1 Sportlyzer Recurring Revenue

4.22.2 Sportlyzer Privately-Held Company

4.22.3 Sportlyzer Team Management Software Customers

4.22.4 Sportlyzer Team Management Software Is a Seedcamp Company

4.23 Sportradar AG

4.23.1 Sportradar Sports Betting Services

4.23.2 Sportradar Revenue

4.24 Sports Reference

4.25 Sports Vision Technologies

4.26 Stack Sports

4.26.1 Stack Sports Profile

4.26.2 Stack Sports Operation

4.26.3 Stack Sports Revenue

4.26.4 Stack Sports Gross Margin

4.26.5 Stack Sports Clients and Suppliers

4.26.6 Stack Sports Development and Prospects

4.26.7 Stack Sports Soccer

4.26.8 Stack Sports Development: Is Building Company Through Acquisition

4.27 Steel Sports

4.28 Synergy Sports

4.28.1 Synergy Sports

4.28.2 Synergy Market Opportunity: Streaming

4.28.3 Synergy Statistics

4.28.4 Synergy Basketball Video

4.28.5 Synergy Basketball Designed for Coaches By Coaches

4.28.6 Synergy Changes The Game

4.29 TechSmith

4.30 TeamSnap

4.30.1 TeamSnap Video Platform

4.31 Youth Sports Live

4.32 Vista Equity Partners

4.32.1 Vista Equity Partners STATS

4.32.2 Stats

4.32.3 Stats Revenue

4.32.4 Active Network (Owned by Vista Capital)

4.32.5 Active Sports

4.33 Zebra

4.33.1 Zebra Data and Company Metrics

4.33.2 Zebra Technologies Sports Solutions

4.33.3 Zebra/NFL Partnership



