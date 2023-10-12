WORLDWIDEFRIENDS.ORG LAUNCHES ISRAELFRIENDS.US

The Team Behind UkraineFriends.org is Mobilizing to Aid the People of Israel

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hamas's unprecedented terrorist attack on the citizens of Israel, WorldwideFriends.org has launched a mission to source and deliver critical aid to Israel. Its founders have close, personal ties to the nation of Israel and its people and have pledged to work tirelessly to ease their suffering.

Amidst the continued success of its Ukraine mission, UkraineFriends.org, WorldwideFriends.org is uniquely positioned to procure and provide crucial supplies. Launched in the early days after Russia's unjust and brutal invasion, UkraineFriends.org evacuated more than thirty thousand Ukrainian refugees and partnered with Airbnb to house more than ten thousand. They delivered over $35 million in medical aid and other supplies, an operation that is still ongoing. IsraelFriends.us plans to send thousands of pieces of tactical equipment and humanitarian aid with funds already raised and pledged.

"Hamas's heinous attack was like nothing we've seen in our lifetime", said Israel Friends' interim CEO Danielle Vintfeld. "Whatever your thoughts about the regional politics, there is never justification for targeting civilians, kidnapping babies and elderly, desecrating corpses, or sexual violence. The brutality of this massive terrorist attack has taken a devastating toll, but the people of Israel are resilient, and we are here to help." Danielle is the granddaughter of Zus Bielski, famously portrayed by actor Liev Schreiber in the 2008 film Defiance, which documented The Bielski Partisans' Jewish resistance and rescue operation during World War II.

IsraelFriends.us is making a push for donations to help fund immediate needs. "We are in contact with officials and those on the ground, and the need is immediate and critical," Vintfeld continued. Funds are being used to purchase and deliver medical and protective tactical support directly requested by affected Israelis.

Donations can be made via the website IsraelFriends.us.

