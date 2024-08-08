WORLDWINNER AND SUPER.COM JOIN FORCES TO PUT MORE MONEY INTO PLAYERS' POCKETS WHILE PLAYING GAMES

New "Play to Earn" Experience on Super.com Lets Players Earn Up to $150 Cash Back While "Playing to Win" Real Money Games on WorldWinner

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldWinner , the operator of the most trusted real money gaming destination where players can play their favorite games of skill, compete against real people, and win real cash prizes, and Super.com , the all-in-one savings and earnings app, today announced a new partnership that introduces an innovative experience where players can earn cash back for playing WorldWinner games.

Players can now access WorldWinner via the Super.com mobile and web apps and enjoy a wide array of curated games - from newly released titles like Big Swing Golf and Lotería Fantástica to premium favorites such as Wheel of Fortune, Yahtzee, and Scrabble Cubes. Players compete against real opponents nationwide in head-to-head or multiplayer tournaments, with opportunities to win real money and prizes. Each tournament begins with fair matching, ensuring players face competitors of similar skill levels for the right challenge.

"At WorldWinner, we are always looking for innovative ways to serve our players in both the game and reward spaces," said Nancy McIntyre, CEO of WorldWinner. "This partnership with Super.com enables us to provide our players with an unparalleled opportunity to earn cash back while playing their favorite games, enhancing both their gaming experience and real money winnings."

"Super.com is dedicated to helping our more than 10 million monthly users save and earn money in every aspect of their lives," said Hussein Fazal, CEO of Super.com. "By partnering with WorldWinner, we provide our customers with a unique and engaging way to earn cash rewards, making everyday savings even more fun and accessible."

Special Launch Promotion

During the initial 60-day "Launch Period," Super.com users can exclusively earn up to $150 in cash back by participating in WorldWinner cash tournaments. Customers will earn cash back directly into their Super.com wallet by meeting deposit and cash entry fee targets on WorldWinner. This offer is available only to new, first-time WorldWinner users.

For more information, visit www.super.com/home/earn.

About WorldWinner

WorldWinner marks its 25th year of providing the most trusted all-in-one gaming destination where players can play their favorite games of skill, compete in tournaments against real people, and win real cash prizes, with more than 2 billion in player winnings to date. WorldWinner features a curated portfolio of original and classic games like solitaire and bingo, plus premium titles like Yahtzee, Atari Breakout, Wheel of Fortune® and Bejeweled, and its newly released bilingual game Lotería Fantástica, all of which can be played via the WorldWinner mobile app on iOS , on Android and the website. WorldWinner also develops and operates real-money game experiences for unique audiences, including FanDuel Faceoff , in partnership with leading Sports Gaming Entertainment company FanDuel. For additional information, visit WorldWinner.com or follow @WorldWinner on social media.

About Super.com

Super.com is the all-in-one app that puts more money in your pocket! Customers can save big on hotels, access a cash advance, get cash back on purchases, boost their credit score, earn money playing games, and more. Super.com is trusted by over 10 million active customers worldwide, helping them save over $200M to date. Super.com is backed by Tier 1 investors, including NBA superstar Steph Curry, has raised over $150M USD, and surpassed $2B in sales.

Assets: Available here.

SOURCE WorldWinner