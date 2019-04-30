WORLDZ Summit Turns Four With T-Mobile, Estee Lauder, Calvin Klein, BuzzFeed, Postmates And More

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WORLDZ announced today that it will host its fourth installment of the popular two-day summit connecting tomorrow's leaders with today's most influential business and cultural leaders to create the world of tomorrow on September 10 - 11th. WORLDZ, co-created by CEO Roman Tsunder, also the Co-Founder of PTTOW!, will be held at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center.

Representing more than $130 billion in annual media investing, WORLDZ brings together an "A" list of influential culture-shaping brands including T-Mobile, Viacom, Bustle, Nike, Hulu, YouTube, Samsung, NASA and more. With a 10:1 speaker ratio, WORLDZ gives attendees unprecedented direct access to over 350 top CEOs, CMOs and business pioneers. Attendees can choose from over 115 breakout sessions addressing topics across four learning tracks including Culture, Technology, Leadership and Social Impact.

During WORLDZ Chapter 4: Awakening the Tribe, intimate breakout sessions and large-format in-conversations will feature a unique and distinguished group of today's most inspiring speakers that play a role in shaping global culture, including: Shaquille O'Neal, NBA MVP & All-Star; Jonah Peretti, CEO, BuzzFeed; Stephane De La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estee Lauder Companies; Linda Boff, CMO & VP of Learning & Culture, GE; Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, Marvel; Todd Hymel, CEO, Volcom; Donna Speciale, President, Turner; Jeremi Gorman, Chief Business Officer, Snap Inc; Nick Drake, EVP, Marketing & Experience, T-Mobile; and hundreds more.

WORLDZ is where business and cultural magic happens. It has been named a "Top 10 Leadership Conference That Should Be On Your Radar" by Forbes, for the last two years. WORLDZ is carefully programmed with eclectic, immersive experiences that are intimate and highly interactive created and led by influential business leaders, cultural icons and each other. Members are part of an engaged, year-round community of peers and mentors that are shaping the future of culture.

See highlights from WORLDZ 2018 AfterMovie .

To learn more about WORLDZ Summit, please visit www.worldz.us . To apply for a press badge to attend/cover WORLDZ, or discuss your interest in moderating a programming element, please email press@worldz.us.

