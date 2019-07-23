Worley Joins New Catastrophe Claims Response Company, Legion

BATON ROUGE, La., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Legion Claims Solutions, LLC, ("Legion") a firm specializing in the management of catastrophe insurance claims, environmental/industrial claims, and governmental disaster recovery programs, has announced its launch. Seasoned industry professionals Mike Worley and Steve Brown have joined forces at Legion to offer a comprehensive suite of technology-driven insurance claims services and disaster recovery resources. Joining them is a team consisting of current staff, former employees, and newly hired insurance claims professionals all committed to fulfilling Legion's mission to establish itself nationally as an industry leader in insurance and catastrophe claims response.

The property insurance claims and catastrophe response industry, like many others, is currently undergoing a rapid transformation due to advances in automation and technology that are introducing greater efficiencies into the traditional claims and underwriting processes. Legion has embraced these advances and is now prepared to assist its clients in implementing these new strategies while at the same time leveraging its considerable experience on large-scale deployments in response to major catastrophic events. Other services offered include the implementation of claims and select underwriting support processes, a specialized large/complex loss unit, basic and advanced training, and inside desk adjusting services.

Legion represents a collaboration of two insurance professionals representing different sectors of the insurance claims market. Worley for many years built and then led teams that excelled in coordinating large-scale disaster and insurance response efforts nationally, including but not limited to major hurricanes, earthquakes, and most notably the BP Oil Spill Claims Response in 2010. In contrast, Brown and his company, while having catastrophe experience, have focused primarily on multi-lines daily insurance claims services for over 25 years.

Brown is enthusiastic about this new venture and its possibilities. "I have enormous respect for the catastrophe response company Mike was able to build previously. I truly believe the synergy between our two areas of expertise, the quality of our field resources and management team, and our investment in training and claims technology all give Legion the distinct advantage that it needs to quickly become a premier insurance claims support and disaster response company," said Brown, C.E.O. of Legion.

Worley, Legion's C.O.O. agrees, "Steve and I share the same dedication and pride in our work, as well as a commitment to excellence. We certainly are not afraid of a challenge and look forward to building a skilled team of like-minded professionals ready to serve the industry."

Legion has recently leased over 26,000 square feet of office space on Industriplex Boulevard, an industrial park in Baton Rouge, LA for its new corporate headquarters. "This lease represents quite an investment on our part, but it was necessary to have our Legion executive team, our administrative staff, our sizable training operations, and claims management personnel all under one roof," said Brown. "When a large-scale catastrophic event occurs, whether our client is an insurance company, an environmental/industrial company, or a governmental disaster recovery program we need the capacity and space to scale up very quickly and efficiently. This facility allows us to do just that."

For more information about Legion, please visit www.legionclaims.com .

Media Contact:

Mary Katherine Leach

MKLeach@legionclaims.com

toll-free (888) 483-9876 ext. 406

SOURCE Legion Claims Solutions, LLC

Related Links

http://www.legionclaims.com

