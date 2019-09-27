Wormhole Labs Partners with Twitch to Launch Gaming and Esports Technology Platform

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wormhole Labs today announced a partnership with Twitch, the leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment, to unveil Wormhole™, a powerful social connecting tool designed for gamers and esports fans. Wormhole™ will be presented at TwitchCon September 27-29 at the San Diego Convention Center, where attendees can meet popular content creators and become the first-ever Wormholers to receive exclusive content. Wormhole Labs will also unveil its custom Twitch Extension, which offers desktop users a chance to "Step into the Stream™," enhancing their experience with their favorite content creators.

"Twitch is pleased to partner with a company that provides experiences benefitting our content creators and their fans via Twitch Extensions," says Amber Dalton, Senior Director of Event Sponsorships at Twitch. "TwitchCon brings together tens of thousands of our most passionate community members, making it the perfect place to debut the Wormhole Extension and let our community interact with it for the first time."

Wormhole™ seams the threads of gaming culture through its powerful technology platform and shows "The World is the Game™" by layering the fantastic universe of gaming, the competitive landscape of esports, and the real world. Wormholers create their own avatars to explore, engage in real-time chat with people both near and far, and play games while visiting real-world locations, such as TwitchCon. With wormholing, gamers can experience combined virtual and real spaces as though they are actually there.

"Wormhole's mission is to unite gamers across all cultures and who better to help introduce this technology and platform than Twitch at TwitchCon," said Curtis Hutten, CEO and founder of Wormhole Labs. "Whether you're with us in San Diego or watching from afar, Wormhole offers a truly new way to connect with gamers and this is only the beginning."

Many of Wormhole's features will enable content creators, such as those on Twitch, to create a series of new experiences to provide deeper pathways between the streamer and his or her passionate community of fans. Among the features are:

Virtual Clubhouses that can offer exclusive content and intimate interactions with fans

Always on 24/7 endless immersive content on Wormhole™ combining the real and virtual world

Enhanced merchandising opportunities for streamers that offer unique shopping experiences for their communities

Sign up for Wormhole at www.wormhole.gg, and learn more about the company behind it at www.wormholelabs.com. For information on TwitchCon, visit www.twitchcon.com.

