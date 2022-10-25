WormholeDeath Records Expands Global Partnership with Zero by One Sound Studio

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WormholeDeath Records has announced that Jason Ruch and Randy Ball of Zero by One Sound (0x1 Sound) have been named to lead audio and video productions for WormholeDeath USA and EpicTronic.

Jason Ruch, Zero by One Sound Randy Ball, Zero by One Sound

In making the announcement, Carlo Bellotti, CEO of WormHoleDeath/EpicTronic said, "I have received many submissions from bands that worked with Jason at his studio, Zero by One, and we were blown away by his productions. The bands were very proud to have worked at Zero by One with Jason, crafting a production that was unique to each band. Having Jason and Randy on our American team will give bands from the USA an opportunity to benefit from this great alliance. Jason will also help our office in Los Angeles seek out new bands for our roster. I am excited to work with the team at Zero by One Sound."

Jason Ruch is an American music producer and audio engineer, who is known for his work in the dark rock and metal genres. Ruch has also worked within other genres including darkwave, goth, hardcore, and punk. He works out of his own commercial recording studio, Zero by One Sound, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, USA.

In addition to working with musical artists, Ruch is well known in the horror-attraction industry for his unique sound design work. His sound design company, Audio Zombie, provides the horror industry with over-the- top sound effects and compositions. His work has been used by some of the top haunted attractions and animatronics companies throughout the world. Ruch has also composed music and effects for countless films and television productions, a few of which have won awards in sound categories. He has also created an entire line of sound effect libraries under his Audio Zombie brand.

Randy Ball has been with working with Ruch at Zero by One Sound since 2017 as a music producer and audio engineer, recording artists in the Philadelphia area such as The End A.D., Percussor, and Lafunkalicious. Ball has worked on television shows for networks such as Cartoon Network, The Food Network, and Syfy at Zero by One Sound as a recording engineer and foley mixer.

In addition to his history as an audio engineer, Ball is a talented director and videographer, photographer, and designer, bringing Zero by One Sound into the visual medium as lead videographer. Ruch and Ball produce short films, music videos, and documentaries at Zero by One.

Media Contact:

Michael Ransom

[email protected]

856-473-4787

SOURCE Zero by One Sound