Wormtown Brewery Releases Hazy IPA, "Be Smooth"

News provided by

Wormtown Brewery

27 Oct, 2023, 10:45 ET

The brewery's hazy IPA, Be Smooth, will be available year-round across their New England market starting November 1st, 2023.

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wormtown Brewery announces the launch of their newest year-round offering, Be Smooth. This hazy New England style IPA will be available across Massachusetts on November 1st, 2023, and will be distributed throughout Wormtown Brewery's New England footprint beginning January 2024.

Continue Reading
Be Smooth, the new Hazy IPA from Wormtown Brewery.
Be Smooth, the new Hazy IPA from Wormtown Brewery.

True to its name, Be Smooth is a juicy, hazy IPA full of exciting hop aromas while remaining smooth to taste. "We experimented with different brewing techniques to bring you the smoothest New England IPA we could" says Scott Drake, Head Brewer at Wormtown Brewery. "We are known for our traditional west and east coast IPAs and decided we needed a full New England IPA to include in our year-round portfolio. We can appeal to a wider range of hop lovers by bringing more IPA variety to what we offer."

Wormtown Brewery is known for their flagship beer, Be Hoppy, a West Coast style IPA. Be Smooth was originally introduced as a part of the brewery's "Be You" Variety Pack, which was released for a limited time in May of 2023. Be Smooth was received well in the market and has been in high demand since. Adding this hazy New England style IPA to the brewery's year-round portfolio falls in line with the brewery's mission to celebrate the community through the love of beer. "We want to provide something that appeals to everyone - the silky, smooth, soft, fruity characteristics of Be Smooth will appeal to so many Wormtown drinkers" says Kim Golinski, President of Wormtown Brewery.

Be Smooth will be available along with Be Hoppy at liquor stores, bars and restaurants across Massachusetts starting November 1st, 2023. You can also enjoy this new beer and many other offerings at their taprooms located in Worcester, Ma and Foxborough, Ma. Learn more about Be Smooth by visiting their website: www.wormtownbrewery.com/beers/be-smooth

Wormtown Brewery
Avanah Weix: 774.420.5792
[email protected]

SOURCE Wormtown Brewery

Also from this source

Wormtown Brewery Announces Release of First Ever IPA Variety Pack

Wormtown Brewery Announces Release of First Ever IPA Variety Pack

Wormtown Brewery in Worcester, Ma. announced the release of their first Variety Pack. The "Be You" themed Variety Pack consists of four different...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.